Telecom Cloud Billing Services Market Size, Status And Forecast 2025 | Amdocs, CSC, CGI, NetCracker

Telecom Cloud Billing Services Market: Overview

Telecom Billing is the group of processes of communications service providers that are responsible to collect consumption data, calculate charging and billing information, produce bills to customers, process their payments and manage debt collection. Cloud computing is the new in telecom billing that catalyzes important modifications in traditional billing architectures.

The increased use of mobile wallet is one of the interesting trends that has gained traction in recent times. The convergent charging software helps the telecom operators integrate the charging system with various financial institutions for transferring money or paying bills. For instance, Bharti Airtel Ltd. offers a mobile wallet service that allows subscribers to use their mobile phone for every payment option. Japanese telecom operator NTT DoCoMo has a mobile wallet service that allows mobile phone users to replace their existing credit card with the mobile phone

The Following Top Key Players in the Telecom Cloud Billing Services Market:

Amdocs

CSC

CGI

NetCracker

Oracle, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Embedded Billing

Convergent Billing

D2C Billing

Prepaid Billing

Post-Paid Billing

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Individuals

Enterprises

Other

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Telecom Cloud Billing Services market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Telecom Cloud Billing Services Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Telecom Cloud Billing Services Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End-User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Telecom Cloud Billing Services Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

