Location Based Services (LBS) Market Company Profile Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2027

Location Based Services (LBS) Market report provides all study material concerning summary, growth, demand and forecast analysis report altogether across the globe. Location Based Services (LBS) market is projected to grow at a gradual rate during the forecast period. Additionally, report includes a brief on market marketing research methodology as well as opportunities offered by the market.

The location-based services market size was valued at $23.74 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $157.34 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Top Companies are Apple, Ekahau, Galigeo, TomTom, Zebra, Google, Ericsson, Microsoft, AiRISTA, Esri, Cisco, Foursquare, Navigine, Qualcomm, Teldio, Baidu, HERE, Pitney Bowes, infsoft, Centrak, Oracle, Ubisense, IBM, Quuppa, Living Map

Advent of digitalization boosts the need for location-based services (LBS) owing to its capability to offer customized marketing strategy solutions, which, in turn, creates new revenue growth opportunities for players opting for these solutions.

Location-based services proliferate the demand for analytical solutions due to their ability to provide and analyze real-time geo-data. For example, retailers can strategize their marketing campaigns on the basis of customers locations for its nearest store or location-based offers. This will help retailers with new and advanced revenue growth opportunities, which in turn, is expected to boost the location-based services market size during the forecast period.

Global Location Based Services (LBS) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Location Based Services (LBS) market on the basis of Types are:

Outdoor

Indoor

On the basis of Application , the Global Location Based Services (LBS) market is segmented into:

Government

Retail and E-commerce

Banking

Automotive

Industrial manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis for Location Based Services (LBS) Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Location Based Services (LBS) market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market

