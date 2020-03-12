Astonishing growth in Wave and Tidal Energy market is expected to reach US$ 180,880.4 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period

The global analytical report titled Wave and Tidal Energy market has been recently published by Absolute Markets Insights to its expansive repository. The extensive study helps clients to make informed decisions in the businesses. The study also includes a comprehensive analysis of the Wave and Tidal Energy market. The research report further also draws attention to historical records, existing market scenario and to future predictions of market growth. Primary and secondary research methodologies also form a distinctive part of the study and is used to examine the global Wave and Tidal Energy market. The research further scrutinizes various business approaches which help in building the successful framework of the businesses. To understand the scope of Wave and Tidal Energy market precisely it also uses effective data exploratory techniques such as qualitative and quantitative analysis.

There are many large and medium scale wave and tidal energy projects in different countries. Companies which are engaged in producing advanced wave and tidal energy equipment’s and technology are backed by the government as well as many firms in order to increase the energy generation capacity from the same. The manufacturers and developers of the equipment’s are undertaking cost cutting initiatives which involves the use of advanced materials, software, and environmental monitoring. Power generated from these technologies is clean and does not emit any gases that could harm the environment. As an approach to increase the production of clean energy and to meet the growing energy demand, governments are considering the use of ocean energy as a substitute over fossil fuels. Many wave and tidal energy projects have been initiated across the world, these will contribute in fulfilling the energy demand across the globe.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of wave and tidal energy market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Governments support the development of these projects through a range of initiatives. Moreover, collaboration between the companies will bring down fixed costs and tariff rates. At present, the market requires high initial cost of investments in wave and tidal projects to achieve better output. By collaborating with other companies, the market players will be able to offer energy generated from these projects at an affordable price. Companies are expanding their presence in other regions, for instance, Nova Innovation announced that they are expanding their presence in the North America region. The company has received a permit to develop a tidal project in Nova Scotia. Countries across Europe region have been aware regarding the effects of non-renewable energy sources and have acted accordingly to facilitate newer renewable sources of energy. Significant investments have been made by governing authorities and private institutions to develop innovative wave and tidal energy solutions in Europe. The estimated amount of energy from wave tidal energy projects to be commenced in the coming years is around 3.4 MW. This amount is more than six fold the generation capacity in the year 2018. Similarly, around 8 MW of energy is expected to be generated from wave energy deployments across the region of Europe in the near future.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global wave and tidal energy market is expected to reach US$ 180,880.4 million by 2027, due to rising awareness regarding global warming.

On the basis of application, the wave and tidal energy market is segmented into shoreline, nearshore and offshore, out of these offshore represents the largest segment in the market due to high electricity generation capacity from wave and tidal devices when mounted offshore.

Asia Pacific region will be at the forefront of the wave and tidal energy market. The ongoing efforts by the governments in the region to cut down the carbon emissions and rapid pace of technological advancements are expected to be the key contributors to the market in the future.

Some of the players operating in the wave and tidal energy market are Able Technologies, L.L.C., AOE Accumulated Ocean Energy Inc., AW-Energy Oy, Blue Power Energy Ltd, BPS, CalWave Power Technologies Inc., Ecomerit Technologies, LLC, Hydrocap Energy, INGINE Inc., MARINE POWER SYSTEMS, Minesto AB, OceanEnergy, Orbital Marine Power, ORPC, Inc., SIMEC Atlantis Energy, TECNALIA, The LEANCON Wave Energy Device, Verdant Power, Inc., Wave Star A/S, amongst others.

Wave and Tidal Energy Market:

By Device Type

Wave Energy Devices Surface Attenuator Point Absorber Oscillating Wave Surge Converter Oscillating Water Column (OWC) Overtopping/Terminator Device (OTD) Submerged Pressure Differential Bulge Wave Rotating Mass Others

Tidal Energy Devices Tidal Turbines Horizontal Axis Turbine Vertical Axis Turbine Oscillating Hydrofoil Enclosed Tips (Venturi) Archimedes Screw Tidal Kite Others



By Application

Shoreline

Nearshore

Offshore

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



