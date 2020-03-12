Home Healthcare Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2027 – Lead By LHC Group, Linde, Medtronic, Abbott

Home healthcare market includes a wide range of healthcare services for injuries or illness as at homecare settings. The goal of the home healthcare is to treat injury and improve health outcomes for the patient. These services are more convenient and less expensive and are efficient for chronic diseases, elderly population, wound intravenous or nutrition therapy and serious illness of the patient.

The growth of the global home healthcare market can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and increasing incidences of chronic diseases across the globe. The other factors such as rising demand for affordable healthcare delivery systems due to the increasing healthcare cost, technological advancements, and government initiatives are likely to add novel opportunities for the global home healthcare market over the forecast period.

LHC Group, Inc

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co

Linde

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Abbott

McKesson Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

OMRON Corporation

Medtronic

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Home Healthcare Market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the Home Healthcare Market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Home Healthcare Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Home Healthcare Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Home Healthcare Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

