Automotive Battery Management System Market to depict appreciable growth prospects over 2020-2027

The automotive battery management system market outlook is positive, as the electric vehicles or fuel cell vehicles are gaining popularity among the end-users. Increasing adoption of these vehicles would enable the manufacturers to increase their production lines, thereby, requiring increased quantity of BMS. This factor is expected to drive the automotive battery management system market. Additionally, the presence of large number of well-established and automotive industry recognized players in the market is allowing the end-users to rely on the BMS products, which is also a key driving force of automotive battery management market. The volume of BMS procurement is at a constant rise in the current scenario, owing to the fact that, the OEMs and the battery manufacturers are increasingly procuring BMS in large quantity to cater the needs of pilot projects as well as developing and deploying electric vehicles.

Globally, the electric vehicle industry is heavily dominated by China. The country’s commercial vehicle segment has observed significant growth in production as well as adoption of the zero-emission vehicles, which has boosted the demand for BMS. This factor has had a positive impact on the rise of automotive battery management system market. China’s enthusiasm for electric transportation or electromobility has been unparalleled to any other country across the globe. Shenzhen has turned all of its city buses to electric buses from ICE vehicles. And also continues to induct a large number of e-buses frequently. Chinese electric commercial vehicle manufacturers such as BYD, Yutong, and Zhongtong are the forerunners in the electromobility segment. Similar to China, Japan, India, and South Korea among others are making noteworthy strides in development and deployment of electric buses. These factors are propelling the growth of automotive battery management system market in Asia Pacific region.

The top five market leaders in this market include Continental AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductor N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH and Magnetti Marelli S.p.A. The above listing of top players is based on multiple factors such as overall sales, current automotive BMS portfolio, investment in technology up-gradation, and industry activities. Companies have taken several market initiatives to expand their footprint across the world and to fulfill the growing demand of the market. For instance, in 2019, Renesas Electronics’ 14-Cell Li-ion Battery Management IC Maximizes Battery Cell Life. In 2018, Gentherm Incorporated debuts automotive industry’s first thermoelectric battery thermal management solution for 48-volt Lithium-Ion batteries.

The players present in the automotive battery management system market takes steps to strengthen their services portfolio in order to have high clientele. To accomplish this goal, companies take initiatives with respect to merger & acquisitions of other players, which would eventually help to increase their business revenue, geographical imprints throughout the globe.

