Cloud Gaming Market Rising Trends, Technology Advancements and Demand 2020 to 2026

The Cloud Gaming Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

In 2018, the global Cloud Gaming market size was 45 million US$ and it is expected to reach 740 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 41.9% during 2019-2025.

Since the rapid growth of the cloud computing, data collection and information sharing are led to a higher level and are replacing the traditional computation. Several technologies using cloud in all areas are developing to adapt the revolution of information technology and one of them is cloud gaming.

In cloud gaming implementation, client-server structure is used to create a communication between front end and back end. User inputs are collected and delivered to cloud by UDP link and then data centre starts analysing incoming inputs and gives responses that can be either file stream or a video stream. In the next step, TCP connection receives packets and allocates them to each client. During the communication, required data is encoded into streams and decoded into frames in TCP connection so that video is shown to clients.

The prominent players in the global Cloud Gaming market are:

Sony, GameFly (PlayCast), Nvidia, Ubitus, PlayGiga, Crytek GmbH, PlayKey, Utomik (Kalydo), 51ias.com (Gloud), Cyber Cloud, Yunlian Technology, Liquidsky, BlacknutSAS, Alibaba Cloud, Baidu, Tencent Cloud, Ksyun (Kingsoft), LeCloud.

Cloud Gaming Global Market Report from Market Insights Reports covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. The market size section gives the market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints look at the external factors influencing the growth of the market. Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market.

Market segment by Types

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Market segment by Application

PC

Connected TV

Tablet

Smartphone

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified. The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

