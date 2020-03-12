Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027 | AMSOIL, BP p.l.c., Chevron, Exxon Mobil

Asia Pacific is dominating the market and holds the largest share in the global wind turbine gear oil market. The largest market share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of major wind turbine gear oil manufacturers in the region. Also, the rising production activities of wind turbine gear oil is expected to fuel wind turbine gear oil market growth during the forecast period. China leads in the production of wind energy as it has an installed capacity of more than 200 gigawatts. In 2018, China installed wind farms with an additional capacity of 21 gigawatts. The growing number of wind farm projects in China is expected to generate a significantly high demand for wind turbine gear oil market in China. These factors led to the growth of the wind turbine gear oil market in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Insights

Government support to wind energy sector provides an opportunity for the wind turbine gear oil market growth

In an effort to address global warming and mitigate climate change, governments across the world are supporting the production and use of wind energy. The governments and energy industries have made large-scale investments in wind energy projects to harness clean energy as well as to minimize the carbon footprint. The wind energy is witnessing tremendous growth as government bodies are implementing policies such as tax rebates, subsidiaries, and minimum purchase price on wind turbine components and equipment for facilitating a shift from conventional energy to renewable energy. Increased government spending to develop plants for the generation of renewable energy, such as solar and wind energy, is expected to drive the wind turbine gear oil market during the forecast period.

Growing number of wind turbine installations is expected to boost the demand for wind turbine gear oil

Wind energy is one of the renewable energy technologies which is growing at a rapid pace. The global installed capacity of wind energy has increased 75 times in the past two decades. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, it rose from 7.5 gigawatts in 1997 to ~564 gigawatts in 2018. The demand for wind turbine gear oil is dependent on factors such as new wind turbine installations and the frequency of oil change. The growing number of wind farms in China, Europe, and North America is expected to drive the market for wind turbine gear oil. According to the World Wind Energy Association, the global capacity of windmills reached 597 gigaWatt in 2018. The imperative to achieve the objectives of the Paris Climate Change agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals have accelerated government led investments in new wind farm projects. The growing capacity of wind farms and surge in the number of wind farm projects globally are expected to drive the market for wind turbines, and consequently generate significant demand for wind turbine gear oil.

