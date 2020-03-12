Wealth Management Platform Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Comarch SA, Fidelity National Information Services, Finantix SpA

North America is a hub of technological developments with economically robust countries. The US hosts the largest financial market in the world. As per the US government, in 2018, the finance and insurance industry accounted for US$1.5 trillion, which was 7.4% of the US GDP in that year. Thus, high growth in this sector results into substantial economic activity as well as creating job opportunity in the US. North America is an early adopter of technologies and has a sound IT infrastructure, and the US is the headquarters for many large companies operating around the globe. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries in North America. The US and Canada are the developed countries in terms of modern technologies, the standard of living, infrastructure, etc. North America is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of technological advancements, which have led to a high degree of competition between businesses. In the past 5 years, the region has witnessed the significant adoption of technologies, including wealth management platform.

With the increase in the adoption of advanced technologies and Industry 4.0, it has become essential for private and government organizations to adopt wealth management platforms to focus more on their investments and plan according to the investment scenario for the future. The US is known as the Silicon Valley of the IT world; the country has the presence of Fortune 500 IT companies, which are making considerable investments in the development of products and solutions by adopting advanced and innovative technologies. As per the US Department of Labor, the financial services and insurance sectors hired more than 6.3 million individuals by the end of 2018. These companies are implementing wealth management platforms to keep the record of their past investments with all details as well as to analyze the conditions for new investments for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., Comarch SA, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), Fiserv, Inc., are among the companies developing and providing the wealth management platforms. Further, the US is a highly advanced country in North America, with very high investments in advanced technologies. By 2027, the US would account for 60.2% of the North American the wealth management platform market.

Long-term financial planning is a procedure of aligning the financial capacity of an individual with long-term service goals by financial forecasting with strategizing. Different governments globally have a widespread long-term financial planning process that encourages the discussion of a long-range perspective used by decision makers. The wealth management tools are used to avoid financial challenges by stimulating long-term as well as strategic thinking and are useful for efficient communications with external and internal stakeholders. The adoption of AI and analytics offer the analysis phase to produce information that supports strategizing and planning process. The analysis phase embraces the financial and projection analysis that is frequently linked with long-term financial planning. It also involves the collection of information, trend projection, as well as analysis. These analyses are creating awareness about long-term financial planning among the masses is creating huge opportunities for the wealth management platform market worldwide.

