Telepsychiatry Market Size, Status and Global Research Report By Experts 2020-2025

Telepsychiatry is a branch of telemedicine defined by the electronic delivery of psychiatric services to patients. This typically includes providing psychiatric assessments, therapeutic services, and medication management via telecommunication technology, most commonly videoconferencing.

The "Telepsychiatry Market" report 2020 is a comprehensive, professional and in-depth research

In 2018, the global Telepsychiatry market size was 72 million US$ and it is expected to reach 300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 22.6% during 2019-2025.

By leveraging the power of technology, telepsychiatry makes behavioral healthcare more accessible to patients, rather than patients having to overcome barriers, like time and cost of travel, to access the care they need. Forensic telepsychiatry is the use of a remote psychiatrist or nurse practitioner for psychiatry in a prison or correctional facility, including psychiatric assessment, medication consultation, suicide watch, pre-parole evaluations and more. Telepsychiatry can deliver significant cost savings to correctional facilities by eliminating the need for prisoners to be escorted to off-site appointments and psychiatric interventions.

The prominent players in the global Telepsychiatry market are:

InSight Telepsychiatry, American Telepsychiatrists, Iris Telehealth, JSA Health, Advanced Telemed Services, FasPsych, Genoa, Encounter Telehealth, Arcadian Telepsychiatry, InnovaTel

Telepsychiatry Market segment by Types:

Routine Telepsychiatry

Forensic Telepsychiatry

Crisis Telepsychiatry

In-home Telepsychiatry

Telepsychiatry Market segment by Applications:

Adults

Teenagers

Geriatric Populations Top of Form

Global Telepsychiatry Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Scope of the Report

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Telepsychiatry Market with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as major drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.

The US is the largest telepsychiatry market at present; followed by the EU this is because they have the required technology in place already and also the required funding from the government or private sector. Given the right reimbursement environment, telepsychiatry has the potential to expand exponentially. Once the financial incentives are properly aligned to maximize population level health outcomes, telepsychiatry will undoubtedly flourish.

Telepsychiatry Market Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2026, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2026

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

