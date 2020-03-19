Global ADAS Device/Components Market Demand 2020 : By Companies ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Velodyne LiDAR, Magna International Inc

The global ADAS Device/Components Market 2020-2026 report is designed through some uniquely defined primary as well as secondary research methods to represent the industry-oriented data more accurately. The research report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the competitive atmosphere, including firm profiling of leading players facilitating in the ADAS Device/Components industry. By referring to this study report, the document explains estimated revenue and sales volume growth, ADAS Device/Components market share estimates and CAGR. The report on the ADAS Device/Components research offers systematically generated statistics observing a comparison of the fundamental estimates over the entire forecast session.

This research report of the global ADAS Device/Components market entails detailed statistics in relatives with topmost regional industries and current scenarios. Furthermore, the report also covers significant geographical regions including the United Kingdom, United States, South Korea, Germany, India, China, and Japan.

Top Manufacturers Covered in ADAS Device/Components Market Report are:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Velodyne LiDAR (the U.S.)

Magna International Inc. (Canada)

LeddarTech (Canada)

NVIDIA Corporation (the U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Delphi Automotive PLC (the U.K)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Mobileye N.V. (Israel)

Analog Devices, Inc. (the U.S)

ADAS Device/Components Market Based on Product Types:

Camera

Radar

LiDAR

Ultrasonic sensor

ECUs

The Application can be Classified as:

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Key Regions included in this report are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

