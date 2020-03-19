Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market To See Massive Growth by 2023 Airstrip Technologies, Inc., At&T, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems

The global Healthcare Mobility Solutions market is expected to witness a CAGR of about 25.5% percent over the forecast period of 2018-2023. Mobility is rapidly becoming an integrated element of the healthcare ecosystem. Mobility solutions can enable efficient patient care, improve response time, enhance workflow efficiency, and increase patient throughput, while reducing costs and risks

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions investments from 2020 till 2025..

Top Leading Manufactures-

Airstrip Technologies, Inc., At&T, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, Mckesson Corporation, Omron Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Philips Healthcare, SAP SE, Zebra Technologies Corporation

Key Market Trends

Increasing Utilization of the Smart Devices (Smartphones, Smart watches, etc.)

The advancements in the field of mobile connectivity and computing has led to the foundation of mobile health technologies that are changing the face of healthcare across the globe. Increasing use of mobile phone is making the mobile health services easier. According to National Institute of Health (NIH) in 2013, 91% of the adult population in United States is using mobile phones which is resulting into the higher adoption of mobile health services in the country. And with the help of powerful mobile computing capabilities, people are now able to track, monitor and transmit health metrics continuously and in real time. This evolution has benefited people in terms of disease diagnosis and chronic condition management outside the doctors cabins.

Novel innovations such as wearable biometric sensors are helping people to get their health records in real time by various tools such as smart watches, smart bracelets, etc. the major characteristics of these devices is that they can measure and transfer data to the healthcare professionals, family members or specific social networks. This allows an individual to get in touch with other people and get an insights on their health related data. Added to that, devices like smartphones are now coming with a great pixel camera which is helping some of the diagnostic processes easier. For instance, dermatological diagnostics is made easy with the help of such smartphones.

Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the digitalization and increasing use of smart devices is directly influencing the healthcare mobility solutions market in a positive way. Other factors that are driving the market include increased influence of the social media on healthcare, rise in the demand of personalized medicines and advanced connectivity resulting in better quality of healthcare solutions.

Safety and Security Issues Associated With Patient Health Information Limits the Growth of Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market

The data which is collected by the mobility devices is shared among various platforms, which somehow may cause privacy concerns. However, most of the countries have their own privacy laws that are protecting the data of patients. For instance, in United States, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) takes care of the privacy and security of peoples health information. As per the survey done by US Federal Trade Commission, which tested several mHealth apps, it was found that the data from some particular apps was being sent to 76 different third party companies. The data included dietary information of the person, sleeping pattern etc. Similar analysis of around 43 fitness apps was done and it was found that 40% of the data was shared with the third party company and the data included financial information, addresses, location etc.

The above given example of the survey indicates that there are certain challenges that people are facing while dealing with the healthcare mobility services. This factor is restraining the growth of healthcare mobility solutions market.

Lack of skilled professionals is another factor responsible to hinder the growth of this market.

North America Holds the Largest Share in the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market

In 2017, North America accounts for the largest share of the market studied. This can be primarily attributed to more number of smartphone users and higher adoptability to the online services, which are expected to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

-Jun 2018: McKesson completed the acquisition of Medical Specialties distributors.

-Jun 2018: Philips and Jackson Health System Sign Groundbreaking 11-year Agreement for Enterprise Monitoring as a Service.

May 2018: Walgreens Launches Online Skincare Advisor SkinID to Provide Acne Sufferers with Personalized Skincare Regimens

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

