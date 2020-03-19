At 42.62% CAGR, Virtual Retinal Display Market Size Poised to Touch USD 33.12 Billion by 2023

Top Leading Manufactures-

Avegant Corporation, Magic Leap Inc., QD Laser Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments Inc., OmniVision Technologies Inc., Himax Technologies Inc., Movidius Inc. (Intel Corporation), Analogix Semiconductor Inc., Human Interface Technology Laboratory

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745687/virtual-retinal-display-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

Market Overview

The Virtual Retinal Display market was valued at USD 5.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 33.12 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 42.62% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

In the screenless display market, the retinal direct technology is estimated to be the fastest growing, compared to the visual image and Synaptic Interface technology. Virtual Retinal Display (VRD) was developed to solve the limitations of image quality, weight, and cost problems associated with head-mounted display technology. Providing wider field-of-view, this technology also addresses the technical limitation that Mixed Reality technology is facing.

– Compared to other types of displays, the retina display is highly secure and safe. By using a retina display, the user can control the intensity of display through his voice. Adoption of this technology is making people easy to work in any environment without any security or privacy issues.

– As the technology addresses the high eye strain caused by using night vision goggles, the technology finds applications in the aerospace and defense sector. The applications are widespread in the healthcare sector as well and range from treating trauma to be used as an aid in cancer detection.

– Avegant, Magic Leap and Microvision are the only vendors to commercialize the technology as of now. These vendors released VRD devices targeting the enterprises and consumers as well. QD Laser (the subsidiary of Fujitsu) is also looking to launch its VRD product into the market.

Key Market Trends

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are Gaining Surging Demand from the Entertainment Industry

– Virtual reality and augmented reality are gaining increasing demand from the entertainment industry. The augmented reality technology is being mainly used in games and animations onto the real world, using new retinal display systems.

– In the entertainment industry, eyewear glasses are used in 3D cinemas. However, in the recent days, these are being replaced with smart glasses, for improved cinema experience for audience. Smart glasses are also being used for a virtual reality cinema experience.

– Avegant and Magic Leap have entered the market through this segment, due to high demand and purchasing propensity. Today’s tech-savvy generation demands the most innovative gaming and media solutions, along with the most immersive experiences. As a result, terms, such as personal theatre have been coined by companies, to commercialize various solutions.

– On the other hand, augmented reality games could reach a broader audience than the people who play games today, because they can be played outside and based on interaction with other people, in addition to augmented virtual objects.

– Virtual reality environments allow common people to engage with exhibits, concerts, museum, gallery, etc., in ways that were previously unknown and forbidden. It allows the person to view 3D images and these images appear life sized to the person, such that entertainment becomes realistic and enjoyable.

North American Segment Dominates the Virtual Retinal Display Market

– The United States is one of the early adopters of virtual retinal display technology, because of which, the North American segment dominates the market studied. In addition, the rapid demand for augmented reality and virtual reality in the region is expected to drive the segments growth, over the forecast period.

– Notably, owing to the exceptional benefits from virtual retinal display, such as light weight, larger angle of view, higher resolution, and sufficient contrast and brightness ratio, a few startups are raising funds, to boost the R&D and commercialization of the product.

– For instance, in August 2018, a Florida-based startup, Magic Leap, raised USD 2.3 billion. This funding is expected to bolster the R&D of virtual retinal display products, thus bolstering the growth of the regional market, and also compelling other companies to invest and garner larger shares, in the nascent market.

– Additionally, in August 2018, Avegant, an AR display company, announced funding of USD 12 million, which is likely to have a positive impact on the North American segment, over the forecast period.

– Virtual retinal display is a next-gen technology for virtual and augmented reality, the companies operating in VR and AR have an immense opportunity to penetrate in the market, with early launches. However, the high price of the products may restrain the segments growth.

Ask For Discount at-

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745687/virtual-retinal-display-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?Mode=21

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Virtual Retinal Display Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]