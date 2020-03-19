Submarine Power Cable Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Furukawa Electric, HENGTONG GROUP, Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology

The submarine power cables are used for transmission of electricity generated using offshore wind power generating facilities. The ongoing expansion of offshore oil and gas platforms and the rise in deployment of offshore wind farms are contributing towards the growth of the submarine power cable market during the forecast period. Rapid investments from government & private players and stringent regulatory initiatives to integrate an energy-efficient operational environment drive the industry growth during the forecast period.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., HENGTONG GROUP CO., LTD., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd. (ZTT), KEI Industries Limited, LS Cable & System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT A/S, Prysmian Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., TELE-FONIKA Kable S.A.

The report includes details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis for each of these companies.

The submarine power cable market is forecasted to grow rapidly in the period 2018 to 2027 on account of various driving factors such as increasing fund flow to develop sustainable electrical infrastructure, coupled with various positive regulatory reforms. However, complex authorization procedures often lead to delays, thereby hindering the growth of the submarine power cable market. On the other hand, increasing intercountry transmission networks for underwater power supply offers lucrative growth prospects for the key players involved in the submarine power cable market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Submarine Power Cable Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Submarine Power Cable Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Submarine Power Cable Market in the global market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

