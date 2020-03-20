Programmatic Advertising Market 2020 Is Booming Worldwide | Top Key Players : Rubicon Project (U.S.), Adroll (U.S.), Adobe Marketing Cloud (U.S.), DoubleClick (U.S.)

The report is a powerful tool that market participants can use to get a strong position in global Programmatic Advertising Market. It comprises in-depth analysis which enables readers to receive proper understanding of the growth and other critical factors that define global Programmatic Advertising market.

The industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics. Top Companies in Global Programmatic Advertising Market:- Rubicon Project (U.S.), Adroll (U.S.), Adobe Marketing Cloud (U.S.), DoubleClick (U.S.), Choozle (U.S.), AdReady (U.S.), DataXu (U.S.), Centro, Inc. (U.S.), PulsePoint, Inc. (U.S.), Outbrain (U.S.) and Others.

Programmatic advertising is growing rapidly and will continue to grow during the forecast period. It is a highly automated form of digital advertising. It involves buying and selling of online advertising inventory via a software or a machine. There are no human negotiations or manual insertions involved. It makes use of machine algorithms to buy ads online. It helps in automating the decision-making process of selecting the source of media and buying the media for advertising purpose as it helps in focusing on the target market.

Global Programmatic Advertising Market Segmentation by Types:

Desktop Banners

Mobile Banners

Desktop Videos

Mobile Videos

Global Programmatic Advertising Market Segmentation by Applications:

Education

Finance

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Travel

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied global Programmatic Advertising market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries.

Regions Are covered By Programmatic Advertising Market Report 2020 To 2026.: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. During the forecast period, North America region will continue to dominate the market share owing to rapid growth smartphone users and increasing population on social media platforms.

