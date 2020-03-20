Global Dry Concrete Market Will Surge to USD 109 Billion By 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Dry Concrete Market By Type (High-Performance Concrete, Self-Consolidating Concrete, and Others) and By Application (Residential Building, Commercial Building, Industrial Building, and Infrastructure): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global dry concrete market in 2019 is valued at approximately USD 63.76 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% and is estimated to surpass USD 109 Billion by 2026.

Dry concrete has less water to cement ration and has approximately no slump. Dry concrete is used for manufacturing paving units. The basic principle of dry concrete is to manufacture concrete that has a very low moisture content, which results in reduced cohesion. The methodologies used in producing dry concrete focus on minimizing the porosity of the mixture. With all of the particles in contact with each other, the resulted mixture will have reduced shrinkage and creep.

The global construction market has seen a soaring growth in the last few years due to soaring investments in public, residential, and commercial construction activities, which has been a growth driving factor for the global dry concrete market. Moreover, growing investment in developing urban city infrastructure in developing countries, especially China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, etc. has resulted in increased consumption of dry concrete for infrastructure construction activities. The rising housing market in developing countries is likely to create new revenue-generating avenues for the global dry concrete market. Moreover, growth in commercial construction facilities such as educational institutes, hospitals, and social infrastructure such as malls, commercial complexes is expected to result in the widespread adoption of dry concrete for construction. Additionally, infrastructure investment is expected to be a crucial factor in the development of the dry concrete market.

On the basis of type, the high-performance concrete dominated the global dry concrete market in 2019 while constituting a market share of approximately 50% and is expected to record significant growth over the forecasted period. The demand for high-quality concrete has increased in recent years from residential construction companies, who are constructing skyscrapers in urban cities. This, in turn, has driven the demand for the high-performance dry concrete market. On the basis of application, the residential building segment held a major share in the global dry concrete market in 2019, constituting a share of approximately 35%. The residential housing market has seen substantial growth in recent years due to urbanization and increased disposable income, which has resulted in fueling the dry concrete market for residential building applications.

The Asia Pacific dominated the global dry concrete market. Asia Pacific dry concrete market was valued at approximately USD 24 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow while registering a CAGR of nearly 9%. Further, the Asia Pacific dry concrete market is expected to foresee the fastest growth over the projected period. A key factor that has fueled the market is the soaring construction activities in the Asia Pacific. Further, government investment in building urban infrastructure is expected to create new opportunities for the Asia Pacific dry concrete market.

Major players operating in the dry concrete market mentioned in the report include Wieser Concrete, Sika Corporation, Hannibal Concrete Products, Shope Concrete, FP McCann, ACP Limited, US Concrete Products, Standard Concrete, Rochester Concrete Products, Utility Concrete Products, MST Concrete Products Inc., Abbotsford Concrete Products, United Concrete Products, and other notable players.

This report segments the dry concrete market as follows:

Global Dry Concrete Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

High-performance Concrete

Self-consolidating Concrete

Others

Global Dry Concrete Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Infrastructure

Global Dry Concrete Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



