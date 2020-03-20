Global Cement Bonded Particle Board Market is Growing to Reach USD 454.66 Million by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Cement Bonded Particle Board Market By Type (=6 mm, 8 to 18 mm, 20 to 30 mm and =30 mm) and By Application (Closet, Ceiling, Siding, Interior and Exterior Wall, Storage Rack, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global cement bonded particle board market in 2019 was approximately USD332.98 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 454.66 Million by 2026.

Cement bonded particleboard is the composition of cement and wood particles. It adds strength and shock resistance to the surface of the wall. The cement wood composite is a durable material in extreme conditions of exposure. These cement bonded particle boards are flat, smooth, with uniform thickness and density throughout the length and width.

Cement bonded particleboard market is witnessing significant growth owing to its utilization for covering walls, floors, ceilings, storage rack, and siding. Increasing demand from the construction industry and the rapid growth of the residential sector are the main factors that drive the cement bonded particle board market. However, less awareness and insufficient knowledge in the labor workforce for cement bonded particle board are the restraining factors that curb the market growth in the future years ahead. Most of the manufacturing companies provide and conduct formal vocational education training programs to workers and laborers to make certain best possible use of the product which may offer a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

The global cement bonded particle board market has been segmented based on type and application. In type segment has been categorized into less than 6 mm, 8 to 18 mm, 20 to 30 mm and more than 30 mm according to thickness. The application segment has been further bifurcated into the closet, ceiling, siding, interior and exterior wall, and storage rack, among others. With a considerable increase in the number of business and residential installations in emerging nations have remarkably added to the demand for cement bonded particle board. However, the heavyweight of cement bonded particle board makes handling difficult. Thereby, certain factors are deterring market growth. Moreover, rising per capita income and swift industrialization are foreseen to witness the tremendous growth potential of the market in upcoming years.

The global cement bonded particle board market has been analyzed in the following regions including, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe has accounted for the largest market share owing to the availability of leading manufacturers of CBPB in the region. The U.S. in the North America region is also the second leading region owing to growing renovation activities. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the innovation of new products and new techniques. The five major considered regions are further analyzed into major countries in this research report are the U.S., Mexico, Germany, UK, Canada, France, China, Italy, India, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, and South Africa among others.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global cement bonded particle board market include Cetris, CJSC Tamak, Kronospan, Panel World Co., Ltd., NCL Industries, Viva Board, and Qingdao Eoncred Int’l Co., Ltd among others.

This report segments the Cement Bonded Particle Board market as follows:

Global Cement Bonded Particle Board Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

≤6 mm

8 to 18 mm

20 to 30 mm

≥30 mm

Global Cement Bonded Particle Board Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Closet

Ceiling

Siding

Interior and Exterior Wall

Storage Rack

Others

Global Cement Bonded Particle Board Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



