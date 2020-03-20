Global Foldable Display Market to Top USD 99 Million by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Foldable Display Market By Technology (LED, OLED, and AMOLED), and By Application (Smartphone & Tablets, Laptops, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global foldable display market in 2019 was above USD 47 million. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6% and is anticipated to reach over USD 99 million by 2026.

Compared to conventional flat screens a foldable screen has a high flexibility electronic visual display. A versatile display is emerging, and foldable displays are likely to revolutionize the semiconductor and electronics industry. Foldable displays are based on screens that are flexibly spinning, flipping and folding as paper according to their specific application. The size of the foldable display market is expected to grow exponentially, due to the growing interest of numerous smartphone manufacturers in incorporating this innovative technology into their products such as consumer electronics, e-reader, mobile phones, etc. The platform is viewed by businesses as the next big thing for main product differentiation. A lot of companies have patents filed on their devices in order to stabilize the declining smartphone market and attract technology-friendly customers to generate potential market growth.

OLED technology in integration with foldable displays & screens is gaining high popularity among manufacturers of electronic devices due to its improved image quality and efficient lighting benefits, versatility, etc. Compared with traditional cameras, the use of OLEDs in smartphones offers features that are smaller, lighter and very durable. The growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablet coupled with the foldable display is driving the growth of the market. Increasing per capita income, and consumer interest towards innovative electronics, the major manufacturers are providing new technology in the electronics industry. These parameters may drive market growth in the upcoming years. However, a high cost of advance electronic devices may hinder market growth. In addition, incompatibility with hardware and software and the technical issue in advance electronic devices may impede the market growth. On the other hand, major companies are offering innovative strategies, in order to provide a better experience to the consumer, this may create attractive opportunities in the market. Additionally, changing display technology, and fast transformation in electronics devices is creating several opportunities in market growth.

By type segment, the market is divided into LED, OLED, and AMOLED. Among these, the OLED segment-headed the market in 2019 and it is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the features offered by OLED such as better picture quality, effective lightning, etc.

By application segment, the market is divided into smartphones & tablets, laptops, and others. Among these, the smartphone & tablets segment-dominated the market and it is expected to increase in the future years.

By geography, North America is the fastest-growing region due to the adoption of digitization and the manufacturing of innovative products in this region.

Top key players operating in the market are 3M, Applied Materials, AP Systems, Asahi Glass, C3 Nano, Fuji Film, Kaneka, Sumitomo Chemical, Ube Industries, BOE Technology, LG Display, Royole Corporation, Samsung Display, Semiconductor Energy Laboratory (SEL), Tianma and others.

This report segments the foldable display market as follows:

Global Foldable Display Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

LED

OLED

AMOLED

Global Foldable Display Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Smartphone & Tablets

Laptops

Others

Global Foldable Display Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



