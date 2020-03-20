Global Flat Glass Coatings Market Will Surge to USD 3 Billion by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Flat Glass Coatings Market By Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Others), By Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, and Nano Coatings), and By Application (Mirror Coatings, Solar Power, Architectural, Automotive & Application, Decorative, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Flat Glass Coatings market in 2019 was above USD 1 billion. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 20% and is anticipated to reach over USD 3 billion by 2026.

Coatings are placed on glass surfaces to offer exclusive features to glass products. Flat glass is treated with coatings to provide certain characteristics and features such as self-purification, corrosion resistance, energy efficiency water and dirt retardation, and improved durability. The glass surface is subjected to vapors that bind to the glass surface forming a coated surface. Flat glass is widely used in the construction of commercial and residential buildings while the coated glass is used in mirrors and other ornamental applications. The length of the forecast period will most likely lead to enormous developments in infrastructure across diverse emerging economies. In a given industry, glass products are used for various applications with the intention of addressing a specific set of requirements.

In the forecast period, the worldwide flat glass coating market will increase the demand for ornamental products. The market for ornamental mirrors in architecture and other applications is expected to improve. The number of architectural buildings is expected to increase the demand for flat glass coatings in the near future in beauty and cosmetics. Increasing disposable income and rising lifestyle drives the market for flat glass coatings. Another factor serving as a catalyst for the growth of practical glass coatings is that the development of automobiles is constantly increasing. Global automotive manufacturing is currently at its peak with all four regions marking positive overall automotive production growth. Demand for solar panels is on the rise due to increased awareness of renewable energy resources. Demand for solar panels is on the rise due to increased awareness of renewable energy resources. The high-cost investment for coating may restraints market growth. Compared with solvent-based coatings, the water-based coatings take more drying and curing time. It requires more time during high humidity, water will not easily evaporate, resulting in poor cures and a decrease in performance. These parameters may impede market growth. However, Increasing demand for energy savings and the idea of green construction has provided enough opportunities for functional glass coating manufacturers to develop and innovate functional glass coatings to manufacture extremely efficient architectural glass for the industry. The growing demand in the construction industry and demand for green infrastructure may bring more opportunities in the market.

By type segment, the market is divided into polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, and others. Among these, the polyurethane segment-headed the market, in 2019 and it is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to its use in green building, solar panels, etc.

By technology, the market is classified into solvent-based, water-based, and nano-coatings. In this, the nanocoatings segment held the largest market share in 2019. The segment is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to its demand in the automotive and electronics industry.

By application segment, the market is separated into mirror coatings, solar power, architectural, automotive & application, decorative, and others. Among these, the mirror coatings category led the market, in 2019 owing to its use in various applications such as automobile, beauty, and cosmetics, etc.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for flat glass coatings during the years to come attributed to growing demand in this region.

Top key players operating in the market are Arkema, Ferro Corporation, FENZI, Sherwin-Williams Company, NIPPONPAINT, Vitro Architectural Glass, SunGuard-Guardian Glass, DIAMON-FUSION INTERNATIONAL, Hesse, Tribos Coatings, and others.

This report segments the flat glass coatings market as follows:

Global Flat Glass Coatings Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others

Global Flat Glass Coatings Market: By Technology Segmentation Analysis

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Nano Coatings

Global Flat Glass Coatings Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Mirror Coatings

Solar Power

Architectural

Automotive & Application

Decorative

Others

Global Flat Glass Coatings Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



