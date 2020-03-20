Global EPDM Market to Cross USD 7 Billion by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “EPDM Market By Application (Building & Construction, Wiring & Cables, Electrical & Electronics, Lubricant Additives, Plastic Modifications, Automotive, Tires & Cables, etc.): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global EPDM market in 2019 was above USD 4 billion. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 7 billion by 2026.

EPDM is an ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber. It is a type of synthesis rubber. By crosslinking via vulcanization of sulfur, ethylene, diene comonomer, and propylene are used to make EPDM. The product is used in hydraulic braking systems, tubing, wire and cable harness, belts, fencing spacers, radiators, weather stripping & screens, in the automotive industry. It is also used for interior decoration in these applications the product experiences an increase in demand because it provides high quality, non-reflective finish.

Increasing demand for synthetic rubber in the automotive and construction industries is one of the main drivers for this market. Furthermore, increased construction activities are likely to drive the market for EPDM. In the coming years, the growth of the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer market will be subject to robust automotive sales, increasing consumer disposable income along with drifting popular focus on functional and luxurious automobiles. In electronics & electrical industry, due to superior mechanical and thermal characteristics make the product preferable.EPDM is used for the replacement of thermoplastic olefins (TPO) and thermoplastic vulcanisates (TPV) in the plastics manufacturing industry.Additionally, upgrading plastic modification technology contributes to the growth of the EPDM market.Major companies are focusing on the manufacture of innovative EPDM by incorporating various materials, reducing their negative environmental impact. EPDM possesses vibration absorbing property, it is weather resistant. Nowadays.manyindustries, such as automobiles and plastics, prefer to use innovative EPDM due to environmental concerns. These parameters may produce lucrative opportunities in the EPDM market.

By application segment, the market is divided into Building & Construction, wiring & cables, electrical & electronics, lubricant additives, plastic modifications, cars, tires & cables, etc. Among these, the lubricant additive segment-headed the market in 2019 and it is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to its use as a lubricant additive to improve the index and performance of viscosity in changing weather and temperatures.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for EPDM during the years to come due to increasing demand from major industries and low labor costs.

Top key players operating in the market are ExxonMobil Chemical Company, SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd, PetroChina Co. Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Dow Elastomers, John Manville Inc., JSR Corporation, Lanxess AG, Carlisle Companies Inc., KumhoPolychem Co. Ltd, and others.

This report segments the EPDM market as follows:

Global EPDM Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Building & Construction

Wiring & cables

Electrical & electronics

Lubricant additives

Plastic modifications

Cars

Tires & cables

Global EPDM Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



