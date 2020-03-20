Global Digital Signage Market Expected to Reach USD 35.62 Billion by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Digital Signage Market (Hardware and Software) and By Application (Infrastructural, Commercial, Institutional, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global digital signage market in 2019 was approximately USD 20.12 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% and is anticipated to reach around USD 35.62 Billion by 2026.

Digital signage is electronic interactive signage that displays viewers ‘ multimedia content. Modern digital signage consists of a device with a clear output signal connected to the digital screen, such as a plasma screen or an LCD stand. The signal requires a playback system that is used to store digital content in the hard drive, to provide protected playback. In many instances, the system can be monitored from a remote location on the internet.

Request Free Sample Copy of Market Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/digital-signage-market-hardware-and-software-and-by-725/news (The sample of this report is readily available on request). Benefits of Free report sample includes: Brief introduction to the research report.

Graphical introduction of regional analysis.

Top players in the market with their revenue analysis.

Selected illustrations of market insights and trends.

Example pages from the report.

FnF research methodology.

Traditionally, advertising was done through hoardings, print media, outdoor advertising, and posters among others. Nowadays, businesses are using videos to create a more effective impact on the mind of the audiences. Moreover, the rapid decline in prices of LED / LCD systems have led the businesses to opt for visual displays. As a resulting rise in demand for display, systems have increased a number of digital signage installations. In addition, advances in technologies such as higher-resolution, iPad control, programming LCD screens and LED messaging centers by manufacturers are driving the growth of the digital signage market worldwide.

The global digital signage market can be segmented on the basis of type, and application. In terms of type, the global digital signage market is segmented into hardware and software. Based on application, the global digital signage market is bifurcated into infrastructural, commercial, institutional and others. The hardware segment is currently holding the largest market share. This growth is driven by growing infrastructural developments and increasing retail space in emerging economies. The rise in installation of displays in stores can deliver targeted messages to customers in real-time, synchronize video walls, and drive brand awareness. Moreover, the evolution of LED, Super AMOLED and LCDs are anticipated to proliferate the demand for hardware devices in the digital signage industry during the forecast period.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/digital-signage-market-hardware-and-software-and-by-725

(Benefits: You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

(To Know Full List of Major Market Players, Request Sample Pages)

The global digital signage market has been analyzed in the following regions including, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the leading regional segment owing to its huge availability of product providers. Moreover, an increasing emphasis on quality and public initiatives towards installations of digital signage at various offices to sustain an ongoing information management program is expected for significant growth in the United States. India and China in the Asia Pacific region are expected to significantly influence the demand over the analysis period as the digital signage application in retail stores, hospitals, company offices, and hotels is growing. The rise in improved GDPs has increased the footfalls at malls and the companies are using large displays at malls and hoarding for promotional activities to attract target audiences more effectively. Thereby, digital advertisers and posters are adopting such technologies to boost their sales and as a result, certain factors will lead the global digital signage market rapidly. Further, the major regions are analyzed into major countries in this research report are the U.S., Mexico, Germany, UK, Canada, France, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, UAE, Egypt, and South Africa among others.

Some of the key players operating in the global market include Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Onelan Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Adflow Networks, Winmate Communication Inc., Brightsign Llc., Keywest Technology, Ucview Media Inc., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., and AU Optronics among others.

This report segments the Digital Signage market as follows:

Global Digital Signage Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Hardware

Software

Global Digital Signage Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Infrastructural

Commercial

Institutional

Others

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/digital-signage-market-hardware-and-software-and-by-725/news

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization).

Global Digital Signage Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com