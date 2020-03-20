Global Magnetic Beads Market to Top USD 1,620 Million by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Magnetic Beads Market By Product (Dynabeads, Turbo Beads, and Others), By Industry level (Bioresearch, In-Vitro Diagnostics, and Others) and By Sales Channel(Direct Sales and Distributor): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Magnetic Beads market in 2019 was approximately USD 1,180 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,620 million by 2026.

Magnetic Beads are tools used for restraining molecules such as peptides, enzymes, etc. They can also be used in various medical verticals, for instance, it is used in the removal and rinsing of surplus ligands and reagents form a body using the magnetic field of beads. The magnetic bead operates in a solid phase for both the separation process i.e IVD reagents and purification of proteins.

In recent years magnetic beads grew its popularity in various regions owing to quick and easy separation technique, scalable purification, and high purity. Moreover, they provide optimal binding capacity, which means it requires less magnetic beads for separation, making it cost-effective. These factors are anticipated to bolster the growth of the magnetic bids in the coming years. However, the use of toxic reagents and laborious sample processing are some of the factors that might hamper the growth of the magnetic beads market during the forecast period. Conversely, the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry and the presence of a huge population in the Asia-Pacific region are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the players present in the global magnetic beads market.

On the basis of products, dynabeads held the largest market share of around 47% in 2019. This growth is primarily owed to the ability of dynabeads to absorb and couple various bioreacative ligands. During the forecast period, this segment is anticipated to bolster even further. Based on industry Bioresearch held the largest share in 2019 of around 54%. This growth is attributable to the ongoing investment and innovations in the R&D of the pharmaceutical industry especially in the U.S, Europe, and Asia.

By region, the U.S held a major share of around 30% for the magnetic beads industry. This region is projected to dominate during the forecast period owing to their inclination towards scientific advancements, industrialization, humongous demand in the medical sector and the presence of leading companies.

Some of the essential players operating in the Magnetic Beads market, but not restricted to include Thermo Fisher Scientific (Dynal), Merck Millipore, Bang Laboratories, Qiagen, CardioGenics, Takara (Clontech), Spherotech, GenScript, Bio Rad, Geneaid Biotech, NEB, Rockland, and others.

This report segments the Magnetic Beads market as follows:

Global Magnetic Beads Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

Dynabeads

Turbo Beads

Others

Global Magnetic Beads Market: By Industry Segmentation Analysis

Bioresearch

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Others

Global Magnetic Beads Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



