Global Lithium Foil Market Will Surge to USD 950 Nillion by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Lithium Foil Market By Type (2N, 3N, 4N, and 5N) and By Application (Lithium Battery, Pharmaceutical & Intermediate, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Lithium Foil market in 2019 was approximately USD 538 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% and is anticipated to reach around USD 950 million by 2026.

Lithium foil is utilized in the lithium battery, pharmaceutical & intermediate, and other applications. Lithium foil includes input material comprised of lithium, chlorine, etc. It is the lightest metal and the least intense solid element at room temperature. Lithium is majorly used lithium-ion batteries, for powering plug-in hybrid, full electric, and hybrid vehicles.

The recent trend of going green and therefore modification in the automotive industry towards clean and sustainable fuel have resulted in the development of electric vehicles which is powered by lithium-ion batteries. The booming electronics sector will continue to drive the demand for these batteries in the years to come. This is one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the Lithium foil industry. Moreover, Surging disposable income along with changing lifestyle is expected to propel the market margin. However, its limitations such as high cost and less awareness might hinder its growth during the forecast period. Conversely, the emerging market in APAC and the European region is anticipated to bring lucrative opportunities for new and existing players of the Lithium Foil industry.

On the basis of foil type, 2N lithium foil dominated the global lithium foil market in 2019. It accounted for a 44.84% share of the total market in 2019. This growth of 2N lithium foil is primarily attributable to its wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical industry, lithium battery, and others. On the basis of application, Lithium battery held the largest market share of around 82% in 2019, with a consumption of approximately 55-kilo tons worldwide. The recent development in the automotive and power industry, inclination towards electric vehicles (EV) and the government’s stringent emission standards are some of the factors fueling the growth of this market.

Based on the region, China held the largest share of around 30% for the global lithium foil market. The Chinese and APAC region is anticipated to bolster during the coming years owing to the presence of a large number of the automotive and pharmaceutical industry in this region.

Some of the essential players operating in the Lithium Foil market, but not restricted to include China Energy Lithium Co., Ltd., Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., FMC Lithium Corp., Honjo Metal Co., Ltd., Santoku Corporation, EVOCHEM Advanced Materials, Lithium Innovations, Wuxi Sunenergy Lithium Industry Co., Ltd., UACJ Foil Corporation, XIAMEN TobNew Energy Technology Co., Ltd, Albemarle Corporation, and others.

This report segments the Lithium Foil market as follows:

Global Lithium Foil Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

2N

3N

4N

5N

Global Lithium Foil Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Lithium Battery

Pharmaceutical & Intermediate

Others

Global Lithium Foil Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



