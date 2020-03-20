Global Glucagon Market is Growing to Reach USD 700 Million by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Glucagon Market By Product (Inject Glucagon, Nasal Glucagon, and Others), By Industry (Emergency Kits, General Use, Diagnostic & Motility, and Others)and By Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Distributor): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Glucagon market in 2019 was approximately USD 470 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 700 million by 2026.

Glucagon is a pancreatic hormone that rapidly raises the blood glucose level in the body. Glucagon is also available as a medicine to treat low blood sugar levels in patients. The demand in Glucagon is expected to increase during the forecast period. Technological innovations, increased people’s awareness about glucagon and diabetes and increased global glucagon adoption rates are some of the factors that drive growth on the market. In addition, the government’s life science venture is projected to increase in the future for the global glucagon industry. Moreover, the increasing growth of the pharmaceutical industry in combination with price competition is projected to bring lucrative opportunities to the global glucagon industry. But the high price of Glucagon and its side effects, such as high blood pressure, allergic reactions, etc., may have negative effects on the world glucagon market growth in the next few years.

The product segmentation of the industry is Inject Glucagon and Nasal Glucagon, the bulk of which in 2019 was Inject Glucagon and about USD 410 million in 2019. The growth in this segment is mainly due to the continuous developments in the market and the launching of new products. This section will be important during the forecast period.

Glucagon is segmented into emergency kits, general use, diagnostic and motility, etc. based on the industry level. In 2019, general use accounted for Glucagon’s largest market share. Increasing demand for glucagon from and filed by pharmaceutical companies. Even from a marketing perspective, technology has plenty of space on the market to expand. Based on a simple cost analysis, this technology will only increase monetarily in the future. In addition, diagnosis & motility was the world’s second-largest segment in 2019 and the forecast period is anticipated to fuel market growth.

By region, the North American region dominated the global glucagon market in 2019. Global growth in North America is owed to increased industrialization, scientific advances and the involvement of many pharmaceutical companies in North America, robust growth is expected in the forecast period.

Some of the essential players operating in the GLUCAGON market, but not restricted to Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Fresenius Kabi AG, Torrent Laboratory, Inc., Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., UNITED BIOTECH (P) LTD., USV Private Limited, and others.

This report segments the Glucagon market as follows:

Global Glucagon Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

Inject Glucagon

Nasal Glucagon

Others

Global Glucagon Market: By Industry Segmentation Analysis

Emergency Kits

General Use

Diagnostic & Motility

Others

Global Glucagon Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



