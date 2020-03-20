Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market to Cross USD 77,900 Million by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Ethylene Oxide Market By Type (SD-Oxidation, Shell-Oxidation, Dow-Oxidation, and Others) and By Application (Ethylene Glycols, Polyethylene Glycols, Ethylene Glycol Ethers, Ethanol Amines): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Ethylene Oxide market in 2019 was approximately USD 44,000 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 77,900 Million by 2026.

Ethylene oxide is an organic compound, which physical properties such as sweet odor, colorless, flammable and easy participation in addition reaction owing to its strained ring. It is composed of 3 membered rings containing one oxygen and two carbon atoms. Currently, there are mainly four types of Ethylene Oxide (EO) which are commercially produced and utilized, which include Shell-Oxidation, SD-Oxidation, Dow-Oxidation and Other. Ethylene glycols, ethylene glycol ethers, polyethylene glycols, ethanol amines, and others are the major downstream segment of the ethylene oxide market. Among this ethylene glycol is the most attractive downstream segment. Moreover, it is estimated to practice lucrative growth of the market over the forthcoming years owing to the growing demand for ethylene oxide across the globe. The rapidly growing automotive and industrial markets will emphasize the expansion of ethylene oxide production capacity. Since ethylene glycol is essential in the manufacture of polyester fibers, this market is envisaged to have a positive outlook until the end of 2026. The increasing demand for non-ionic surfactant and global demand for crude oil combined with rapid industrialization and globalization is anticipated to bring lucrative opportunities for the Ethylene oxide market. However, fluctuation in the price of crude oil might hamper the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

On the basis of types, dow-oxidation dominated the global market in 2019, accounting for 42% of shares worldwide. This growth is primarily attributable to their high efficiency in eliminating organic compounds in various phases. This segment is projected to grow even further during the forecast period. On the basis of application, Ethylene Glycols held the majority of shares in 2019, accounting for approximately 63% shares worldwide. The growth is owed to the is various properties such as high heat transfer capabilities, low freezing point and high boiling point, miscible in nature and cost-efficient.

Based on the region, the Asia-Pacific market dominated the global ethylene market in 2019. Increasing globalization along with rising industrialization is anticipated to fuel the market of APAC over the forecast period.

Some of the essential players operating in the Ethylene Oxide market, but not restricted to Shell Formosa, Kazanorgsintez, Indorama Ventures, Ineos, Nippon Shokubai, Reliance, Yansab, Basf, Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell, Indian Oil, PTT Global Chemical, CNPC, Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company, Sharq, India Glycol Limited, Sinopec, Sibur, Oriental Union Chemical, Eastman, Sasol, Huntsman, and others.

This report segments the Ethylene Oxide market as follows:

Global Ethylene Oxide Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

SD-Oxidation

Shell-Oxidation

Dow-Oxidation

Others

Global Ethylene Oxide Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Ethylene Glycols

Polyethylene Glycols

Ethylene Glycol Ethers

Ethanol Amines

Global Ethylene Oxide Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



