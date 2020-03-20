Global Efinaconazole Market Expected to Reach USD 875 Million by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Efinaconazole Market By Type (Purity Above 98% and Purity Below 98%) and By Application (Onychomycosis and Other): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Efinaconazole market in 2019 was approximately USD 770 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 875 Million by 2026.

Efinaconazole is a drug widely used for fungal infection. They are used for certain types of infections such as toenail fungal infections. This drug is synthesized from a derivative of azole amine. The drug was first launched in Canada in the year of 2013 and in Japan in the year 2014 after the approval from their government. This drug is gaining its popularity in recent years owing to its safety profile and efficiency combined with the increased funding from government agencies and corporate industries. In addition, increasing awareness related to personal care and bolster in the pharmaceutical sector especially in the APAC region is projected to fuel the market’s growth. However, the oral consumption of this drug can cause liver toxicity, especially among the young and elderly population and long course for treatment may restrain the market’s growth during the forecast period. The rising awareness among the population globally about personal health care, more efficiency of Efinaconazole and the increased investment and innovation of the government and private agencies in healthcare is anticipated to create new avenues for the global Efinaconazole industry.

On the basis of type, Efinaconazole with purity less than 98% dominated to the global market in 2019, owing to its above satisfactory results against toenail infection and its large base of end-users due to its less toxic nature. On the basis of application, Onychomycosis held the leading market share in 2019. The segment has witnessed a bolstering growth globally owing to its large patient base (approximately 50 million cases per year) and its chronic nature. On the basis of region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2019; this region was accounted for more than 48% share worldwide. The growth of this region is attributable to the presence of established pharmaceutical industries in this region, the growing awareness of personal healthcare among the population in this region and government investments in public healthcare.

Some of the essential players operating in the Efinaconazole market, but not restricted to include Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ProcosS.p.A., Topharman CHEMVON BIOTECHNOLOGY (SHANGHAI) CO. LTD., TaizhouVolsen Chemical Co., Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Zhejiang Ausun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Tenova Pharmaceuticals Inc., Viwit Pharmaceuticals Limited, RXN Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and others.

This report segments the Efinaconazole market as follows:

GlobalEfinaconazole Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Purity Above 98%

Purity Below 98%

Global Efinaconazole Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Onychomycosis

Other

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/efinaconazole-market-by-type-purity-above-98-and-720/news

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization).

Global Efinaconazole Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



