Global Direct Attach Cable Market is Growing to Reach USD 5.4 Billion by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Direct Attach Cable Market By Foam Factor (QSFP, SFP, CXP, CX4, CFP, and CDFP), By Product Type (Direct attach copper cables and active optical cables) and By End-user (Networking, Telecommunications, Data storage, and High-performance computing (hpc) centers): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Direct Attach Cable market in 2019 was approximately USD 3 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 5.4 Billion by 2026.

The DAC is a high-speed shielded cable with an SFP plug-in on either side. These wires are secured by high-speed electromagnetic field-sensitive wires. The DAC can be used to connect the router and/or the server. AWG scores like 28AWG, 30AWG are written on the cables. The longer you get the higher the AWG cable ratings. Basic DAC types for networking, data storage, and other communication methods include direct copper wires and active optical wires. The growth of the Fuel market is expected to include increased use of active optical wires such as 4 K TV and digital signage in consumer electronics during the forecast period. In addition, benefits such as increased bandwidth efficiency, improved safety, and reliability offered by HMDI AOCs are increasing demand for this industry. The growing demand for next-generation high-speed plug-in products is projected to increase the market for fuels over the forecast period. The demand for the market for direct cable connections is increasing as a result of increasing investments by producers in the global direct connection industry. Production industries are expected to invest in meeting the increased demand for high bandwidth applications, high-density applications and low energy consumption to meet the demand for active optical cords (AOCs) and DAC cables. Increasing the implementation of direct data storage cable attachment technologies is likely to boost market growth. However, the high costs of installing optical cable networks and the costly raw materials used in the manufacture of optical wires, such as silica and plastics, are additional factors that hinder the market growth. In addition, ongoing R&D activities of manufacturers developing AOCs and next-generation transceivers to meet developed data center needs are costly and hinder market development over the entire forecast period.

Based on foam factor, QSFP is widely used for active optical cables worldwide owing to its high tolerance and resistance to heat along with its high durability to withstand extreme conditions.

By product, Active optical cables dominated the global market in 2019, and it is estimated that the market will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of hpc and data center combined with the rapid adaption of storages subsystem and hyper-scale construction worldwide.

On the basis of the end-user segment, the telecommunication segment held the leading market share in 2019. This growth is primarily attributable to the rapid increase in the telecommunication sector worldwide.

By region, the North American region held the largest share for the active optical cable market in 2019. This growth is owed to the rise in the demand of HPC with high bandwidth and growth of data center in the North American region.

Some of the essential players operating in the Direct Attach Cable Market, but not restricted to include Cleveland Cable Company, Shenzhen Gigalight Technology Co., Ltd, FCI Electronics, Finisar Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Juniper Networks, Methode Electronics, Emcore Corporation, Avago Technologies Ltd, Solid Optics, Molex, LLC, Nexans, 3M, ProLabs Ltd, and others.

This report segments the Direct Attach Cable market as follows:

Global Direct Attach Cable Market: By Foam Factor Segmentation Analysis

QSFP

SFP

CXP

CX4

CFP

CDFP

Global Direct Attach Cable Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

Direct attach copper cables

Active optical cables

Global Direct Attach Cable Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

Networking

Telecommunications

Data storage

High-performance computing (hpc) centers

Global Direct Attach Cable Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



