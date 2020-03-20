Global Construction Chemicals Market to Cross USD 62 Billion by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Construction Chemicals Market By Product (Concrete Admixture, Concrete adhesives, and Concrete sealants) and By End-user (Non-residential & infrastructure and Residential): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Construction Chemicals market in 2019 was approximately USD 37 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 62 Billion by 2026.

Construction chemicals are specialty materials that are critical for sustainable buildings and energy conservation, increase the longevity of buildings and further enhance environmental hazards. Construction chemicals are chemical compounds used to change the properties of construction materials. Such chemicals reduce the water consumption of buildings. They have an important role to play in improving general construction and non-construction efficiency. Such chemicals can be divided into different product categories, including concrete products, building sticks, screens, and protective coatings. Polymers are the primary raw materials used in almost every chemical building formulation. The chemical manufacturer, the retailer of industrial construction materials and the end-user are always working together to produce the right product.

Request Free Sample Copy of Market Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/construction-chemicals-market-by-product-concrete-admixture-concrete-716/news (The sample of this report is readily available on request). Benefits of Free report sample includes: Brief introduction to the research report.

Graphical introduction of regional analysis.

Top players in the market with their revenue analysis.

Selected illustrations of market insights and trends.

Example pages from the report.

FnF research methodology.

Infrastructure is the most lucrative chemical building market in the world. Despite the development and urban planning that drives the need for sustainable infrastructure and environmentally friendly goods, this is the first choice for new entrants. Likewise, chemical products, such as concrete mixtures, help to minimize the amount of cement and water normally required during construction. Construction chemicals are needed to meet the needs of the growing world population and of the urbanization in question. Increasing demands for earthquake-resistant structures around the Asia Pacific Fire Ring and North and Latin America’s East Coast as well as Europe’s and Asia Pacific’s Alpide Belt would boost market demand for robust and weather-resistant structures and infrastructures.

On the basis of Product, concrete admixture dominated the market in 2019, the concrete admixtures are components added to the concrete blend before or during the blending. This segment is forecasted to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to its properties such as changing the characteristics of hardened concrete, thus improving its performance during the process of mixing, healing, carrying, etc.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/construction-chemicals-market-by-product-concrete-admixture-concrete-716

(Benefits: You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

(To Know Full List of Major Market Players, Request Sample Pages)

Based on the end-user, the residential segment held the leading market share in 2019 for the global construction chemical industry. This segment is projected to grow over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for residential housing in rural as well as the urban area

By region, Asia Pacific held the majority of shares in 2019, and this segment is anticipated to bolster even more throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributable to the rising population in this region combined with increasing income, and urbanization.

Some of the essential players operating in the construction chemicals market, but not restricted to include 3M, Arkema Group, Ashland, BASF SE, Bolton Group, Cemetaid (N.S.W.) Pty Ltd, Chryso SAS, CICO Group, Conmix Ltd, DowDuPont, Fosroc Inc., Franklin International, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LafargeHolcim, MAPEI SpA, MUHU Construction Materials Co. Ltd, Nouryon, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Thermax Global, and others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/construction-chemicals-market-by-product-concrete-admixture-concrete-716/news

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization).

This report segments the Construction chemicals market as follows:

Global Construction chemicals Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Concrete Admixture

Concrete adhesives

Concrete sealants

Global Construction chemicals Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Non-residential & infrastructure

Residential

Global Construction chemicals Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com