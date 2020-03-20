Global Chromatography Resin Market anticipated to reach around USD 3.5 billion by 2026.

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Chromatography Resin Market By Type (Natural polymer, Synthetic polymer, and Inorganic media), By Technique (Ion Exchange and Affinity) and By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotech and Food and beverage.): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Chromatography Resin market in 2019 was approximately USD 2 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% and is anticipated to reach around USD 3.5 billion by 2026.

The demand for chromatographic resins is expected to grow at a significant pace in the manufacture of monoclonal antibodies due to an increase in the number of critical diseases worldwide. The rising costs of academic and commercial research and development of pharmaceutical products are the main drivers for the chromatographic resin industry. Chromatographic resin uses include chemical, biomolecular separation, drug delivery, protein purification and diagnosis for a wide range of applications.

Increased spending on health care, coupled with government awareness of the quality and safety of food, will drive growth. The Contract Research Organization (CRO) and the Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) are expected to further increase demand over the forecast period.

The increase in the treatment of Zika, Ebola and other lethal viruses is expected to further increase demand over the forecast period. In addition, strict food regulators around the globe are expected to drive the market for chromatographic resins in the next eight years. However, the rising pharmaceutical sector is expected to support the industry in developing markets such as China and India.

On the basis of technique, Affinity held the majority of shares in 2019, owing to its wide range of usage in proteomics, genomics, and metabolomics. Chromatographic affinity resins are used to alter post-translation, protein-protein interactions and degrade proteins.

Based on region, North America, because of its pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, and held the largest market share in 2019. The existence in North America of a large pool of chromatographic resin manufacturers and distributors is the primary factor in regional market growth.

Some of the essential players operating in the Chromatography Resin market, but not restricted to include Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare Lifesciences, Purolite Corp, Danaher Corp, Tosoh Corp, Purolite Corp, W.R Grace, Mitsubishi Chemical Thermo Fisher, Inc., and others.

This report segments the Chromatography Resin market as follows:

Global Chromatography Resin Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Natural polymer

Synthetic polymer

Inorganic media

Global Chromatography Resin Market: By Technique Segmentation Analysis

Ion Exchange

Affinity

Global Chromatography Resin Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

Pharmaceutical & Biotech

Food and beverage.

Global Chromatography Resin Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



