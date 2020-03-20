Global Building Materials Market to Top USD 480 Billion by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Building Materials Market By Product (Construction aggregates, Concrete bricks, cement, and Construction metals): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Building Materials market in 2019 was approximately USD 140 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% and is anticipated to reach around USD 480 billion by 2026.

The revival of building activities in developed economies and strong growth prospects for housing and infrastructure construction projects in developing countries is expected to raise the demand for building materials over the coming years. Increased emphasis on green construction, increased environmental issues, building regulations and performance standards is fueling the demand for eco-friendly building products. Increased pressure to minimize the carbon footprint of the development of building materials is being exerted by corporations through measures such as incremental cane recycling, reducing industrial pollution, ensuring maximum water consumption through wastewater recycling and rainwater harvesting and making the best use of natural resources. The growth of smart towns is one of the drivers of worldwide construction materials. Public infrastructure such as road networks and public transport face a variety of difficulties owing to the increasing urban population. This will encourage countries around the world to focus on the development of clever cities, as it will help reduce the congestion generated by increasing numbers of people by effectively solving problems related to public transport and the road network. However, the lack of infrastructure combined with a lack of awareness amongst the population regarding eco-friendly building materials might impact the building material.

On the basis of product, the construction segment held the majority of shares in 2019, it was accounted for approximately 42% of shares worldwide. The growth is primarily attributable to the rising population worldwide and increasing awareness related to ecofriendly materials worldwide.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market. Growth in the area is fueled by the strengthening of building activities, rapid urbanization, and industrialization, increasing housing demand owing to the growing population in this region.

Some of the essential players operating in the Building Materials market, but not restricted to include Dyckerhoff AG, Aditya Birla Group, Hepworth, National Plastic Industry, ANABEEB, Polyfab Plastic Industry, Hepworth, Florance Plastic Industries, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited,BuzziUnicemSpA, Union Pipes Industry, Borouge, MPI, Boral Limited, ACO Group, Hira Industries, and others.

This report segments the Building Materials market as follows:

Global Building Materials Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Construction aggregates

Concrete bricks, cement

Construction metals

Global Building Materials Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



