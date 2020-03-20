Global Bottled Water Market Will Surge to USD 400 Billion by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Bottled Water Market By Type (Still bottled water, Carbonated bottled water, Flavoured bottled water, and Functional bottled water) and By End-Use (Packaging, Consumer goods, and Agriculture): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Bottled Water market in 2019 was approximately USD 230 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 400 billion by 2026.

The bottled water industry is growing steadily. The industry under review is well known and develops at a reasonable rate. The risk of disease due to drinking polluted tap water, preference for consumers for clean drinking water and easy portability and convenience provided by bottled water can be attributed to this. However, market growth prospects can be achieved by the introduction of environmentally friendly packaging and aromatic water with regulated components. The bottled water market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as shifts in customer life become readier to save time from the most convenient water and food sources. Nonetheless, strict regulations on the authorization of bottled water and tap water quality at a lower price are important variables hindering the growth of the industry. The most popular source of water is bottled water because it can be easily transported in many convenient packets. These bottles of water are useful on the go. These are also easy to access in the supermarket and departmental shops to support the development of the water bottling industry. However, the stringent government rules regarding the use of plastic bottles might hinder the market’s growth over the forecast period.

As of 2019, the still bottled water segment was accounted for USD 177 billion. This segment is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, providing more than 75% of the overall demand for the global bottled water industry. This growth is primarily owed to the huge consumer base of this segment. Based on the end-use segment, packaging held the majority of shares in 2019, primarily attributable to the huge presence of the beverage and drinks industry across the globe.

Based on the region, North America held dominated the global market in 2019; this region was accounted for nearly USD $42 billion. The North American region is anticipated to dominate over the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for packaged drinks in this region.

Some of the essential players operating in the bottled water market, but not restricted to include Nestlé S.A., Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, Tata Global Beverages, PepsiCo, Inc., RHODIUS Mineral Springs, and Beverages GmbH & Co. KG, Gerolsteiner, Danone Waters of America, Inc., Bisleri Ltd., Spring of Nongfu, Coca-Cola among others, and others.

This report segments the Bottled Water market as follows:

Global Bottled Water Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Still bottled water

Carbonated bottled water

Flavoured bottled water

Functional bottled water

Global Bottled Water Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Packaging

Consumer goods

Agriculture

Global Bottled Water Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



