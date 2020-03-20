Global Body Fat Measurement Market is Growing to Reach USD 800 Million by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Body Fat Measurement Market By Product (Bioimpedance Analyzers, Body fat skinfold calipers, Hydrostatic weighing, Air displacement plethysmography, and Dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry) and By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, and Fitness centers): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Body Fat Measurement market in 2019 was approximately USD 680 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 800 million by 2026.

Unhealthy habits such as sluggish exercise and high-calorie diet contribute to overweight and obesity. Muscle to fat measuring machines also referred to as impedance meter, are instruments for the precise measurement of muscle against body fat. These methods also measure the health risks of high-fat content in the body. Further developments are projected to increase the market for impedance meters or bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) equipment in North America and Europe over the forecast period. In recent times, increased awareness and the introduction of bodyweight management will have a positive impact on the development of body fat measurement in the industry. Increased healthful lifestyles combined with physical inactivity are crucial to the growth of the body fat measurement industry. Fast-food consumption and other unhealthy dietary habits, such as smoking tobacco and alcohol consumption, increase the number of obese populations, promoting the growth of the industry. Technological advances in body fat measurement systems, combined with multi-factorial advantages, including muscle assessment relative to body fat, individual training assessments, and dietary intake, are expected to fuel demand for body fat measurement devices over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, Bioimpedance analyzers dominated the global body fat measurement market in 2019, accounting for more than 38%, and are expected to increase profitably in the coming period. The affordability of the product spectrum will be an important driver of segmental growth. The customer needs of the product are driven by simple, compact biological impedance analyzers.

On the basis of end-user, the hospital segment held the largest market share in 2019 an was accounted for approximately 33% of global market share. This growth is primarily owed to the presence of advanced technology for the detection of the disorder and its cause factors.

On the basis of region, North America’s region dominated the fat measurement market in 2019. A high percentage of obese and overweight Americans is the major factor in fueling the market growth over the forecast period.

The key players present in the global market include Omron HCB, TanitaCorp., Beurer GmbH, AccuFitness, COSMED S.r.l., GE Healthcare,Hologic Inc. and Inbody Co. Ltd. and other key players.

This report segments the Body Fat Measurement market as follows:

Global Body Fat Measurement Market: By product Segmentation Analysis

Bioimpedanceanalyzers

Body fat skinfold calipers

Hydrostatic weighing

Air displacement plethysmography

Dual energy x-ray absorptiometry

Global Body Fat Measurement Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Hospitals

Clinics

Fitness centres

Global Body Fat Measurement Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



