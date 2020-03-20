Global Biopolymer Films Market to Cross USD 7.2 Billion by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Biopolymer Films Market By Technology (Sol-gel, Atomic layer deposition [ald], and Multilayer), By Product (PLA, PHB, PHA, PVA, Polyamide, Mulch, and Cellophane) and By End-User (Food & Beverage, Home & personal care, Medical & pharmaceutical, and Agriculture): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Biopolymer Films market in 2019 was approximately USD 4.5 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% and is anticipated to reach around USD 7.2 billion by 2026.

Biopolymer films are mostly used in the food & beverage industry. It stimulated market growth by increasing demand for packaged food, in particular with an increase in per capita income and an increase in the number of workers worldwide. For example, biopolymer packaging is commonly used for packing fresh food, dry snacks, tetra packs, juice cans, and meat trays together with cup coats, cardholders, and film.

Request Free Sample Copy of Market Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/biopolymer-films-market-by-technology-sol-gel-atomic-711/news (The sample of this report is readily available on request). Benefits of Free report sample includes: Brief introduction to the research report.

Graphical introduction of regional analysis.

Top players in the market with their revenue analysis.

Selected illustrations of market insights and trends.

Example pages from the report.

FnF research methodology.

The increasing use of environmentally friendly or less hazardous products across different sectors increases the market demand for biopolymer films. In addition, demand is driven by the quality of biopolymer-based food packaging materials. The increasing number of working women has further increased the demand for food packed and ready to eat in the recent past. In addition, the growing number of packaged food players in the last five years has boosted the biopolymer film market. Synthetic films, high production costs are one of the major drawbacks of biopolymer films in the industry. The development of the sector is likely to be affected by a relatively low vapor barrier and the mechanical properties of the drug. However, technological advances, such as nuclear layer deposition and multilayer films, have given rise to positive product developments with promising features. This increased focus on sustainable packaging by brand owners and retailers would boost the biopolymer market and create new opportunities for the industry to produce biopolymer films over the expected timeframe.

In 2019, the food & drink segment held a significant share and accounted for more than 42% of the global market share of biopolymer film. These films are used to maintain frozen chicken and are subsumed into gelatin cover to prevent the formation of oxidative rancidity, particularly in the case of cut poultry meat, before being kept at low temperatures. In the near future, increasing demand for bio-based food packaging products will boost the size of the industry, particularly as a result of strict EPA and FDA regulations, along with increased consumer awareness of bio-degradable products.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/biopolymer-films-market-by-technology-sol-gel-atomic-711

(Benefits: You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

(To Know Full List of Major Market Players, Request Sample Pages)

North America has dominated the global biopolymer film industry with a CAGR of more than 6%. The geographic share of the sector was mainly due to the existence of rigid standards on the U.S. market, preferring bio-based products for food packaging and solid food applications. As a result, large R&D investments in the United States will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the essential players operating in the biopolymer film market, but not restricted to include KlöcknerPentaplast, Mondi Group, BASF, Amcor, Braskem, Evonik, Avery Dennison, Innovia Films, Toray Industries, Taghleef, and others.

This report segments the biopolymer film market as follows:

Global Biopolymer Film Market: By Technology Segmentation Analysis

Sol-gel

Atomic layer deposition [ald]

Multilayer

Global Biopolymer Film Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

PLA

PHB

PHA

PVA

Polyamide

Mulch

Cellophane

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/biopolymer-films-market-by-technology-sol-gel-atomic-711/news

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization).

Global Biopolymer Film Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

Food & beverage

Home & personal care

Medical & pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Global Biopolymer Film Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: [email protected].com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com