Global 1,3-Dihydroxyacetone Market is Projected to Top 4.6% during the years 2020-2026.

Findings from Facts and Factors report “1,3-Dihydroxyacetone Market –By Application (Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global demand for 1,3-Dihydroxyacetonemarket in 2019 wasabove USD 400 million.The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.6% and is anticipated to reach over USD 500 millionby 2026.

DHA is a crystalline, hygroscopic white powder. It has a sweet taste for cooling anda characteristic odor.The solitary of the sugars detected in carbonaceous chon rites is 1, 3 dihydroxyacetone (DHA), or CO (CH2OH) 2. Dihydroxyacetone is a monosaccharide generally utilized as the dynamic ingredient in sunless tanning products. Dihydroxyacetone is used in several organic pathways, including the production of ATP, and is synthesized via glycolysis. 1, 3 dihydroxyacetone has also been planned to be involved in antioxidant activity, weight increase, and fat loss, and increasing stamina capacity. Moreover, DHA functions as a flexible building block for the natural synthesis of a number of fine chemicals. DHA is derived from plant sources such as sugar cane, sugar beets, and glycerin fermentation.

DHA is recognized as a skin coloring agent. The growing demand of 1, 3-Dihydroxyacetone in recent years has promoted a flow of investigations and studies on the development of 1, 3-Dihydroxyacetone production. In the chemical industry, 3-Dihydroxyacetone (DHA) is used as a precursor and an active browning ingredient in the cosmetic industry for the synthesis of many fine chemicals.The growing cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries are driving the 1, 3-Dihydroxyacetone market. DHA is also used in winemaking. DHA is the principal active ingredient in many skincare formulations for sunless tanning.DHA is considered the most important sun-free additive to tanning. Due to increasing demand for DHA is driving the 1,3-Dihydroxyacetone market. The chemical industry around the world is becoming increasingly international in character. The challenges facing the control of chemicals are becoming more complex. Additionally, it is difficult to steer away from chemicals’ hazardous effects on health and the environment. These parameters may restraints the market growth. However, an increasing number of 1, 3-Dihydroxyacetone industries in developing countries are giving more opportunities for export to the big as well as small chemical businesses. Additionally, in developing countries, the government is taking strict measures to cut out the challenges faced by the industry and coming up with new projects and plants may bring lucrative opportunities in the 1,3-Dihydroxyacetone market.

By applicationsegment, the market is divided into cosmetic, pharmaceutical, others. Among these, the cosmetic segment-headed the market with more than USD 180 million, in 2019 and it is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to its increasing demand in the cosmetic industry.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for 1,3dihydroxyacetone during the years to come. In 2019, the Asia-pacific led the market with more than USD 160 million.

Top key players operating in the market are MerkKGaA, Zhejiang Changxing Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hisun Pharmaceuticals USA, Wuxi Jingyao Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., Alpha Chemika, Penta Manufacturing Company, and others.

This report segments the 1,3-Dihydroxyacetonemarket as follows:

Global 1,3-Dihydroxyacetone Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global 1,3-Dihydroxyacetone Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



