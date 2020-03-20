New Era of Hirudin Market is growing in Huge Demand in 2020 by Top Key Vendors like Keyken, Minapharm, Abbott, SALUBRIS, Pfizer, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, DUOPUTAI, Pentapharm

Hirudin is a naturally occurring peptide in the salivary glands of medicinal leeches (such as Hirudo medicinalis) that has a blood anticoagulant property. Hirudin is the most potent natural inhibitor of thrombin.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Natural Hirudin

Recombinant Hirudin

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Thrombosis Disease

Tumor Disease

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

The Medicines Company

Keyken

Minapharm

Abbott

SALUBRIS

Pfizer, Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

DUOPUTAI

Pentapharm

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

This report provides comprehensive analysis of:

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Hirudin Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Hirudin Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Natural Hirudin

2.1.2 Recombinant Hirudin

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Thrombosis Disease

3.1.2 Tumor Disease

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 The Medicines Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Keyken (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Minapharm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Abbott (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 SALUBRIS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Pfizer, Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 DUOPUTAI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Pentapharm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

