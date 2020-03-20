Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Latest Technology Advancements and Outlook 2020 to 2026

Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Report 2020-2026 perceptive to the clients to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. Marketinsightsreports secures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.

Visible light communication (VLC) is a data communications variant which uses visible light between 400 and 800 THz (780-375 nm). VLC is a subset of optical wireless communications technologies.

Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies: Axrtek, Avago Technologies, Casio Computer Co, Panasonic Corporation, Lvx Systems, Pure Li-Fi, Firefly Wireless Networks, Gallium Lighting, Koninklijke Philips, Nakagawa Laboratories, Sanan Optoelectronics and Other along with their company profile, growth aspects, opportunities, and threats to the market development.

Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market on the basis of Types are:

Access Points

Station Points

On the basis of Application, the Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market is segmented into:

Indoor Applications

Underwater Communications

Regional Analysis For Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

