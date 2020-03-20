Electric Scooter and Bike Rentals Market- Demand, Supply Growth, Industry Insights, Top Trends, Drivers, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

An exclusive Electric Scooter and Bike Rentals Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report aims to provide an overview of electric scooter and bike rentals market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global electric scooter and bike rentals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric scooter and bike rentals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key electric scooter and bike rentals companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Bird Rides, Inc., Cityrider, eBike Go, La Bicicleta, Lime, Provincetown Bike Rentals, RentElectric, Skip Services, Spincity, Yulu

Budget-friendliness has resulted in tremendous popularity and increasing adoption of rental services during the forecast period. The electric scooter and bike rentals market is further likely to experience massive growth owing to government initiatives promoting electric mobility. However, underdeveloped infrastructure may hamper market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the development of interactive mobile-based interface and booking solutions and scan and pay services further create lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Electric scooter and bike rentals are increasingly being adopted in metro cities owing to cheaper mobility and easy accessibility. Rapid urbanization and the working population has welcomed the rental services era. Increasing awareness among youth towards the usage of electric vehicles over conventional vehicles is further supporting the growth of the electric scooter and bike rentals market. Developing countries are anticipated to showcase significant growth prospects during the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting electric scooter and bike rentals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the electric scooter and bike rentals market in these regions.

