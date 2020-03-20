Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025

The report titled “Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) or ethylene glycol is one of the important commercially available glycol. It is produced industrially from ethylene or ethylene oxide. In this process of manufacturing MEG two co-products are obtained, diethylene glycol (DEG) and triethylene glycol (TEG).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market: Akzo Nobel, BASF, Dow, Huntsman International, LyondellBasell, Shell, Chemtex Speciality, SABIC, Lotte Chemical, MEGlobal, NAN YA PLASTICS, Reliance Industries, India Glycols and others.

Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market on the basis of Types are:

Fiber Grade MEG

Industrial Grade MEG

Antifreeze Grade MEG

On the basis of Application , the Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market is segmented into:

Polyester Resins

Antifreeze and Coolants

Chemical Intermediates

Heat Transfer Fluids

Others

Regional Analysis For Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

