Rubber Process Oil Market Growing Massively by 2020-2027 Focusing on Leading Players Apar Industries Limited, Nynas AB, Panama Petrochem Ltd, Total S.A.

Top Leading Companies:

– Apar Industries Limited

– Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited

– Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

– Hollyfrontier Refining & Marketing LLC

– Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

– Indian Oil Corporation Limited

– Nynas AB

– Panama Petrochem Ltd.

– Total S.A.

– Unipetrol Group

Rubber process oils are the defined as the oils which are used for processing and production of multiple compounds of rubber. The use of such kind of oil helps to improve the dispersion of fillers and flow features of the compound during further processing. Rubber process oil also helps to improve the physical properties of vulcanization so as to minimize the cost of end products of rubber compounds. Further, it is quite compatible with most of the elastomer types and is broadly used across several applications.

The rubber process oil market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising demand for low-viscosity oils from automotive industry. Further, increase in production of tires is significantly increasing their demand in the global market.

