Computer On Module (COM) Market (CAGR- 12.4%) – Kontron, Congatec, MSC Technologies(Avnet), Advantech

The Computer on Module (CoM), which is sometimes referred to as a System on Module, is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using CoM functionality and a custom base board.

The Global Computer On Module (COM) Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report focused on market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Computer On Module (COM) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2020-2026 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The global Computer On Module (COM) market is valued at 1759.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 4022.2 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2026.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01061715588/global-computer-on-module-com-market-research-report-2020/inquiry?source=openpr&Mode=21

A Computer on Module (COM) offers a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A CoM helps system designers realize a fully customized electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design. A SoM is a module that contains a processor with CPU bus accessibility, memory, and standard I/O. It is usually an Off-the-Shelf component. . The module does not have any connectorization and is designed to be plugged into a Carrier Board.

Within the next few years, the majority of CoM are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices. X86 products are still highly competitive and non-replaceable among industries that need better efficiency and accuracy. And it is likely to eliminate Power architecture CoM from the market in a decade unless they are still no safer than the Power architecture CoM.

The prominent players in the global Computer On Module (COM) market are:

Kontron, Congatec, MSC Technologies(Avnet), Advantech, ADLink, Portwell, Eurotech, SECO srl, Technexion, Phytec, Axiomtek, Aaeon, Toradex, EMAC, Avalue Technology, CompuLab, Variscite, Digi International, Olimex Ltd, Shiratech(Aviv Technologies), Critical Link, LLC, IWave Systems Technologies, Calixto Systems, etc.

Computer On Module (COM) Market segment by Types:

ARM Architecture

X86 Architecture

Power Architecture

Other Architecture

Computer On Module (COM) Market segment by Applications:

Industrial Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Transportation

Test & Measurement

Other

Top of FormGlobal Computer On Module (COM) Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Report Coverage

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Computer On Module (COM) Market with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as major drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Computer On Module (COM) market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Computer On Module (COM) market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR.

Get Exclusive Discount at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01061715588/global-computer-on-module-com-market-research-report-2020/discount?source=openpr&Mode=21

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Furthermore, Global Computer On Module (COM) Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

─Manufacture Analysis — Generation of this Global Computer On Module (COM) Industry is tested about applications, types, and regions with price analysis of players that are covered.

─Sales & Revenue Assessment — Revenue, sales are planned for this Computer On Module (COM) market, including with various essentials along yet another facet is assessed in this section for foremost regions.

─Supply and Effectiveness — In continuation using earnings, this section studies consumption, and global Computer On Module (COM) market. This area also sheds light on the variance between ingestion and distribution. Export and Computer On Module (COM) significance data are provided in this part.

─Competitors — In this section, key players have been studied depending on product portfolio, their Computer On Module (COM) market company profile, volume, price, price, and earnings.

─Investigations and Analysis — Computer On Module (COM) market analysis aside from business, the information, and supply, contact information from manufacturers, consumers and providers can also be presented. Additionally, a feasibility study to asset and SWOT analysis for endeavors have been contained.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]