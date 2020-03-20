DRaaS Market 2019 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – Iland, Sungard Availability Services, Veeam Software

The report titled “DRaaS Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The DRaaS market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Disaster recovery services assist in keeping business operations up-to-date with recovery solutions and real-time virtualization to provide a parallel platform for business continuity. With DRaaS installation, users are provided with several advantages, such as greater access to multiple data centers, flexible accessibility, absolute compliance between local and global networks, and reserve capacity for data recovery. In recent years, various user groups-including SMEs and large enterprise-have implemented DRaaS at a faster rate to augment their data recovery capabilities.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global DRaaS Market: IBM Corporation, Iland, Sungard Availability Services, Veeam Software, Vivavo and others.

Global DRaaS Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global DRaaS Market on the basis of Types are:

BFSI healthcare

Retail and e-commerce

Manufacturing

Government and education

IT and telecom

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global DRaaS Market is segmented into:

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Regional Analysis For DRaaS Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global DRaaS Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of DRaaS Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the DRaaS Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of DRaaS Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of DRaaS Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

