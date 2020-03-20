Wellness Tourism Market 2019 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – AccorHotels, Canyon Ranch, IHG, Red Carnation Hotels, IHHR Hospitality

The report titled “Wellness Tourism Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Wellness Tourism market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Wellness tourism is a type of tourism where people travel to places for the betterment of their physical or mental state. It is different from medical tourism where people travel to other countries or places for medical care or treatment of a diagnosed disease. Wellness tourism is growing simultaneously with the global tourism industry at a rapid pace.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Wellness Tourism Market: AccorHotels, Canyon Ranch, IHG, Red Carnation Hotels, IHHR Hospitality, Aro Ha, Body And Soul, BodySense, Fitpacking, Four Seasons Hotels, Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat, Hilton, Hyatt, Kamalaya, Marriott, Mountain Trek, Rancho La Puerta and others.

Global Wellness Tourism Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Wellness Tourism Market on the basis of Types are:

Domestic Wellness Tourism

International Wellness Tourism

On the basis of Application , the Global Wellness Tourism Market is segmented into:

Old Man

Young Man

Regional Analysis For Wellness Tourism Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Wellness Tourism Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Wellness Tourism Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Wellness Tourism Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Wellness Tourism Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Wellness Tourism Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

