Luxury Safari Tourism Market Benefits, Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2025

The global Luxury Safari Tourism market size was US$ 1352.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2332.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2026.

The Adventure Travel segment accounted for about 71.12% of the overall Luxury Safari Tourism market revenue, by tour type in 2018, as this is identified as the most popular vacation option among young and middle age group travelers.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Luxury Safari Tourism Market: Wilderness, TUI Group, &Beyond, Thomas Cook Group, Abercrombie & Kent Ltd, Micato Safaris, Singita, Cox & Kings Ltd, Great Plains, Gamewatchers Safaris, Scott Dunn, Backroads, Rothschild Safaris, Butterfield & Robinson, Travcoa, Zicasso and others.

Global Luxury Safari Tourism Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Luxury Safari Tourism Market on the basis of Types are:

Adventure Travel

Personalized Vacations

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Luxury Safari Tourism Market is segmented into:

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Others

Regional Analysis For Luxury Safari Tourism Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Luxury Safari Tourism Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Luxury Safari Tourism Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Luxury Safari Tourism Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Luxury Safari Tourism Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Luxury Safari Tourism Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

