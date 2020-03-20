Synthetic Leather Market Global Insights 2020, Forecast to 2025 | Kuraray, Filwel, Toray, Bayer, Shandong Friendship

This report on the global Synthetic Leather Market Research Report 2020 is detailed research that helps answer business questions related to competitive intelligence, market analysis, and market trends. It also highlights each of the prominent factors responsible for the growth of the market are; demographics, increasing purchasing power, increasing demand, regulatory policies, product standards, and manufacturing standards.

According to this study, over the next five years the Synthetic Leather market will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6568.7 million by 2025, from $ 5695.4 million in 2019.

Key Players:

Kuraray, Filwel, Toray, Bayer, Shandong Friendship, Teijin, Duksung, Wangkang Group, Daewon Chemical, AsahiKasei, Fujian Tianshou, Yantai Wanhua, Shandong Jinfeng, Kolon, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Nanya, Jiaxing Hexin, Anhui Anli, San Fang Chemical, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of the industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among the players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Synthetic Leather is manmade fabric that looks like leather. It has leather like surface and is dyed and treated to make it have the look and feel of real leather. It is often used as a substitute for real leather because it is less expensive and it does not require using a real animal hide to create.

Synthetic Leather was first produced near the turn of the century. The insufficient supplies and high cost of genuine leather brought about the demand for Synthetic Leather. Synthetic Leather has gradually replaced genuine leather in many fields. Over the past few decades, the demand for high quality Synthetic Leather has increased tremendously.

Though there are a number of materials used to produce Synthetic Leather, PU and PVC remain the most commonly used choices in market. Normal PU is more flexible and has a much higher tensile, tearing and bursting strength. Furthermore, whereas PVC Synthetic Leather can only be used to make items with a low stress tolerance, Normal PU can be used to make a wide variety of products which must be made from strong materials with a high stress tolerance such as boots, shoes bags, luggage, belts, gloves, and upholstery for furniture and car seats.

Synthetic Leather Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

PVC

Normal PU

Microfiber PU

Ecological Function PU

Market Segmented by Applications:

Sport Shoes

Bags

Furniture

Car Interiors

Sports Goods

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

