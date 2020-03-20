Contract Packaging Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2020-2025

Global Contract Packaging Market, delivering a must-read report for industry stakeholders wanting to understand the strategic landscape of this burgeoning sector. Readers will find an in-depth analysis of the market and how it will impact existing traditional markets, as well as insights into future development and opportunities across the globe.

MarketInsightsReports has announced the addition of the “Global Contract Packaging Market Research Report 2020” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The contract packaging market was valued at USD 52.28 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 118.94 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of above 15%, over the forecast period 2020-2025. Growth in the contract packaging market is mainly determined by the changing preference of manufacturing firms toward contract packagers, as they are increasingly focusing on cost optimization, so as to focus more on their core business. The operational costs can be reduced by 7% to 9% through such strategy, due to the reduced maintenance costs of machines and labor costs.

Key Players:

Avalara, Wolters Kluwer, Vertex, Inc., AccurateTax.com, EGov Systems, SOVOS, Thomson Reuters, CFS Tax Software, Exactor, Xero, Service Objects, FedTax, LumaTax, PrepareLink LLC, LegalRaasta.com, Sales Tax DataLINK, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Market Overview

Contract packaging is the process of assembling a product or good into its final finished packaging. Depending on the product, the final packaging constitutes a variety of forms, such as thermoformed/ plastic clamshell or blister packaging, a plastic bag, a standing corrugated retail point-of-sale display or a transport tray. Sometimes, contract packagers are tasked with something as simple as adding a bar code sticker to a product or as complex as planning, designing, producing, and fulfilling the entire package.

– The entry of third-party logistics companies in the contract packaging market is one of the key trend, which helps in reducing the total delivery cycle time and also the combined cost of packaging, transportation, and distribution. Moreover, rising environmental concern, preference is given to sustainable packaging. Manufacturers are finding it difficult to focus on packaging, in addition to their core business areas. Therefore, the manufacturers are selecting contract packagers to assist them in packaging by using sustainable packaging solutions. This is also expected to boost the contract packaging market.

– However, an increase in the price of elastomer raw materials used for contract packaging components has caused a considerable increase in the expenses of packaging companies. The increasing need for R&D expenditure to develop not just cheaper but also eco-friendly alternatives is taking a considerable toll on the contract packaging companies and is becoming a major challenge to the market.

Contract Packaging Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

Glass Containers

Plastic Bottles

Blister Packs

Pouches

Others

The plastic bottles segment accounteds for 42% of contract packaging in 2018.

Market Segmented by Applications:

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

CBD Products

Others

Personal care is including skin care, hair care, fragrance, natural, etc. Pharmaceutical is OTC only.CBD Products are including personal care and OTC pharmaceutical.

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

