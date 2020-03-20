Sales Tax Software Market Precise Outlook 2020 to 2025 | Avalara, Wolters Kluwer, Vertex, Inc., EGov Systems

Global Sales Tax Software Market, delivering a must-read report for industry stakeholders wanting to understand the strategic landscape of this burgeoning sector. Readers will find an in-depth analysis of the market and how it will impact existing traditional markets, as well as insights into future development and opportunities across the globe.

MarketInsightsReports has announced the addition of the “Global Sales Tax Software Market Research Report 2020” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sales Tax Software market will register a 0.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 861.6 million by 2025, from $ 844 million in 2019.

Key Players:

Avalara, Wolters Kluwer, Vertex, Inc., AccurateTax.com, EGov Systems, SOVOS, Thomson Reuters, CFS Tax Software, Exactor, Xero, Service Objects, FedTax, LumaTax, PrepareLink LLC, LegalRaasta.com, Sales Tax DataLINK, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Market Overview

This report studies the Sales Tax Software market. Sales Tax Software helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, VAT, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements. Cloud-based Sales Tax Software solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the North America and internationally.

North America ranks the top in terms of production volume of Sales Tax Software worldwide, it consists of 37.06% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 19.00% of the global market. China occupies 10.86% of the global Sales Tax Software market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 18.24% of the global Sales Tax Software market.

Thomson Reuters ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Sales Tax Software, occupies 33.12% of the global market share in 2016; While, Wolters Kluwer, with a market share of 13.76%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of only 28.94% of the global market in 2016.

Sales Tax Software Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market Segmented by Applications:

Small Business

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

