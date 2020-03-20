Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market, delivering a must-read report for industry stakeholders wanting to understand the strategic landscape of this burgeoning sector. Readers will find an in-depth analysis of the market and how it will impact existing traditional markets, as well as insights into future development and opportunities across the globe.

MarketInsightsReports has announced the addition of the “Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Research Report 2020” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to this study, over the next five years the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11440 million by 2025, from $ 5974.2 million in 2019.

Key Players:

Alexander Mann Solutions, Hudson, Randstad, Manpower Group, Allegis Group, Adecco, KellyOCG, KORN FERRY, Hays, ADP, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Market Overview

The RPO is a sub-segment of human resource outsourcing (HRO) in which the recruitment processes are outsourced to external or third-party service providers. External service providers can manage end-to-end or a part of the recruitment process on behalf of the client organization’s HR department.

The BFSI sector accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market until the end of 2025. Some of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the increasing number of investments to introduce new products and services, manage regulatory compliance, meet the growing demands of customers, ameliorate cost efficiency, and gain more profits. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the RPO market growth.

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

Permanent Workforce

Flexible Workforce

The permanent workforce segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019.

Market Segmented by Applications:

BFSI

Telecom

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

The manufacturing segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019.

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

