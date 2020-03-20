CNC Precision Automatic Lathes Market 2020 Segmentation by End-User, Types, Applications, and Forecast 2026

The CNC Precision Automatic Lathes Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The report provides information and the advancing CNC Precision Automatic Lathes business series information in the sector to the exchange. The CNC Precision Automatic Lathes report provides a notion connected to the progress of this market movement of significant players of this industry. An examination of this CNC Precision Automatic Lathes market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into CNC Precision Automatic Lathes analysis, is incorporated into the reports.

CNC Precision Automatic Lathes can also be called spindle box moving type cnc automatic lathe, economical lathe-milling composite machine tool or longitudinal cutting lathe. It is a precision machining equipment, which can finish milling, drilling and boring, carving and other complex processing at the same time. It is mainly used for batch processing of precision hardware and shaft special-shaped non-standard parts.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global CNC Precision Automatic Lathes Market: Tsugami Precision Engineering India, Ningbo Rally Industry, Ge Fong Machinery, Frejoth International, Nakamura-Tome Precision Industry, CHEVALIER – Falcon Machine Tools, Citizen Machinery Miyano, CMZ, Carl Benzinger GmbH, Breton, Benign Enterprise, Kent Industrial, Nanjing Jianke Machinery, JINN FA Machine, MYLAS, Shenzhen Sowin Precision Machine Tool, Shandong Hunk Precision Machinery & Other.

The CNC Precision Automatic Lathes market can be devided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global CNC Precision Automatic Lathes Market on the basis of Types are :

Horizontal Lathe

Vertical Lathe

On The basis Of Application, the Global CNC Precision Automatic Lathes Market is Segmented into :

Shipping Industry

Automobile Industry

Equipment Manufacturing Industry

Other

Regions Are covered By CNC Precision Automatic Lathes Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

