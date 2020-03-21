System on Module (SOM) Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The System on Module (SOM) Marketrecently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “System on Module (SOM) Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this System on Module (SOM) market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global System on Module (SOM) Market

Advantech, Eurotech, Kontron, MSC Technologies (Avnet), Congatec, Artesyn Embedded, Portwell, ADLink, Axiomtek, DFI, Fastwel, Toradex, Radisys (Reliance Industries), Phytec, IEI, Digi International, SECO srl, AAEON, Avalue Technology, ASRock, Technexion.

According to this study, over the next five years the System on Module (SOM) market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1941.7 million by 2025, from $ 1411.5 million in 2019.

Market Overview

The System on Module, which is sometimes referred to as a Computer on Module (CoM), is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier or baseboard and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using SoM functionality and a custom baseboard.

Market Insights

An SoM is a module that contains a processor with CPU bus accessibility, memory, and standard I/O. It is usually an Off-the-Shelf component. The module does not have any connectorization and is designed to be plugged into a Carrier Board.

Within the next few years, the majority of SoM is expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices. X86 products are still highly competitive and non-replaceable among industries that need better efficiency and accuracy. And it is likely to eliminate Power architecture SoM from the market in a decade unless they are still no safer than the Power architecture SoM.

Key Developments

In April 2019, Linaro introduced 96Boards system-on-module (SOM) specification to build a single software and hardware community across low-cost development boards

Linaro introduced 96Boards system-on-module (SOM) specification to build a single software and hardware community across low-cost development boards In February 2019, Kontron, one of the global providers of IoT/embedded computing technology (ECT), introduced a system-on-module (SOM) based on the STM32MP157 processor by STMicroelectronics. This processor offers sufficient computing and graphics power for visualization and Internet communication applications as well as controlling the tasks within mechanical engineering and equipment technology

Kontron, one of the global providers of IoT/embedded computing technology (ECT), introduced a system-on-module (SOM) based on the STM32MP157 processor by STMicroelectronics. This processor offers sufficient computing and graphics power for visualization and Internet communication applications as well as controlling the tasks within mechanical engineering and equipment technology In November 2018, Toradex Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd started shipping its Colibri iMX8X system on module in the early access program. The Colibri iMX8X is the first module to introduce dual-channel LVDS, MIPI DSI display, and a quad-lane MIPI CSI-2 camera interface

The System on Module (SOM) market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global System on Module (SOM) Market on the basis of Types are

ARM

X86

Power PC

Other Architecture

The segment of X86 holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 62%.

On The basis Of Application, the Global System on Module (SOM) Market is Segmented into

Defense & Aerospace

Communications

Medical

Automations &Control

Automotive& Transport

Other

The automotive and transport holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 26% of the market share.

Regions Are covered By System on Module (SOM) Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the System on Module (SOM) market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– System on Module (SOM) market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

