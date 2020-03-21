Automotive Collision Repair Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Automotive Collision Repair Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Automotive Collision Repair Market”.

Valeo, 3M, Magna, PPG Industries, Hyundai Mobis, Denso, Aisin Seiki, Axalta, BASF, Bosch, DowDuPont, Kansai, HBPO, Faurecia, Plastic Omnium, Akzonobel, ZF, Nippon Paint.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Collision Repair market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 42430 million by 2025, from $ 38300 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Paints, coatings, and accompanying consumables such as auto components and other spares are widely used in the automotive collision repair market. This report mainly covers the automotive coatings & paints, automotive parts and other consumables product used for automotive collision repairing.

Key Market Trends

On the basis of type, auto spare parts are the largest segment with around 70% production share of the total market in 2016 Meanwhile, coating and paints also account for about 24% market share in terms of revenue.

On the basis of geography, the global automotive collision repair products market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and other regions. In 2015, Europe is the largest as well as the steady growing regional market for automotive collision repair products and held 31% share in the global market, followed by North America with the market share of 24%. The demand for automotive collision repair products has been rapid increasing in Asian countries, especially in China.

This report segments the global Automotive Collision Repair Market on the basis of Types are

Automotive Coatings & Paints

Automotive Parts

Other Products

On The basis Of Application, the Global Automotive Collision Repair Market is Segmented into

Light-duty Vehicles

Heavy-duty Vehicles

Regions Are covered By Automotive Collision Repair Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

