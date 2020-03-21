Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) Market Global Research Report 2020 to 2022

The Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Key Players: Edward Lifesciences, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories.

Scope of the Report:

The report Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) Market provides analysis of the global TMVR market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, penetration, market share and economic impact of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by volume, by segments and by penetration. The report also includes the detailed analysis of the regional TMVR market of the following regions: The US and Europe. The analysis in this segment is done by penetration, by segments, by value and by volume. Growth of the overall global TMVR market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Regional Analysis:

The US

Europe

Company Coverage

Executive Summary:

The mitral valve allows the passage to oxygenated blood from lest atrium (LA) to the left ventricle (LV) and prevent the backflow of blood back into the left atrium. Mitral Regurgitation (MR) is a valve disorder where during heart contraction, blood leaks backward through the mitral valve. This reduces the amount of blood pumped through the body, which leads to declining heart function and heart failure, over the time.

The causes of MR disease are congenital heart disorder, rheumatic fever, trauma, any other heart disease, radiation therapy, etc. The treatments available for MR disease are surgical repair, drug treatment and replacement. There are two types of MR: Degenerative MR (DMR) and Functional MR (FMR). The DMR and FMR can further be subdivided into many types. There are different approaches for replacement surgery, depending upon the type of MR disease. The TMVR market is in very early stage at this moment, with many companies developing their TMVR devices. The commercial TMVR devices are expected to be launched in next 2-3 years.

